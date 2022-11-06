BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Police here arrested a man Friday who they allege shot a man who died during a suspected drug robbery last month.

Wayne Daniel Sewell, 24, remained in Whatcom County Jail Saturday, Nov. 5, on a $750,000 appearance bond on charges of 1st degree robbery, 1st degree assault and three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Tags

Recommended for you