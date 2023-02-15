TACOMA— Investigators with Pierce County Sheriff’s Department arrested two people last month suspected of being involved in an identity-theft ring that deputies say took information from at least 22 victims and used stolen credit cards to make fraudulent purchases.

One purchase used a credit card stolen from a person’s mailbox to buy $6,215 worth of merchandise from a Home Depot, deputies said. According to court records, the alleged thieves bought so much they couldn’t fit it all into a Dodge pickup truck. About $2,000 worth of items was left in the parking lot.