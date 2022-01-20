Most of the time, first- world problems aren’t issues Clay and Tammy Richardson deal with on a regular basis.
The Richardsons, along with their children, Ryan, Ellie, Matthew and Levi, are missionaries in the Chiapas region in southern Mexico. The Richardsons were in the U.S. on furlough, but returned to the mission field Wednesday.
Clay is from Lewiston and Tammy is from Ohio; they met in Mexico doing missions work as singles. They are partnered with International Mission Board and have been serving with that organization for the past 10 years. It’s part of the Southern Baptist denomination that has nearly 40,000 churches, including Tammany View Baptist Church in Lewiston. The organization funds around 3,600 missionaries.
The Richardsons have been serving in the mountain area of Chiapas, working directly with indigenous groups for the past nine years. In that area, there are more than 100 different native languages spoken, but some of them are getting lost. One of the ways the Richardsons serve the people is by helping them preserve their native language.
Tammy said that in Latin America, native communities identify their heritage by whether or not they speak the language. “Once you stop speaking that indigenous language, you no longer identify,” Tammy said. “So one of the things we try to do is promote their language and learning Bible stories in their language and encouraging that.”
While the Richardsons don’t fluently speak the complex indigenous language, they know enough to have a conversation. Many of the people speak a mix of Spanish and the native language so the Richardsons will tell a Bible story and have the people discuss it in or retell it in their native language, or their “heart language.”
“We call it their heart language because that’s what they’re born and raised in, that’s their first language they learn to speak, sitting at their mother’s feet or with Grandma or with Grandpa,” Clay said. “It’s best to learn in your own language that you grew up with.”
The Richardsons also help bring medical, dental and optometry clinics. A lot of their work is helping the people with water filtration. The area gets 12 feet of rain a year so the people don’t need help finding water, but instead need assistance filtering the water and conserving it for the dry season.
“We take for granted the access of going to a faucet and flipping it on and having clean water,” Tammy said. “Sometimes we complain that the water tastes funny or we don’t like the flavor of our water, but it’s clean and it’s healthy and you’re not going to get sick from it.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the Richardsons were already there to help. They knew the local people and how to get supplies out to people who needed it. They provided food assistance, medicine and disinfectant as well as training to get people through the crisis.
While the Richardsons were in a more rural area with farmers, many of the people from Chiapas work in the tourism industry. When international travel shutdown those people had no jobs so they went back home, bringing their families with them. The return of so many people put a strain on the residents, money and resources in the area.
The pandemic also brought a new fear of foreigners.
“There was definitely a lot of fear. We didn’t know where it came from or how to treat it,” Tammy said. “There were some areas throughout Mexico where they were suddenly afraid of any foreigner. Because we had been living in our village for so long, for the most part people protected us and defended us and were not afraid of us as a whole because we had been there long enough and done good.”
The Richardsons had to be careful interacting with other communities, which led them to decide to return to the U.S. for a short time, after they got through the initial crisis. They were also concerned about potentially spreading the disease while traveling to different villages that are far away from the hospital.
“When we realized our being there was more of a detriment than an asset, we stepped away,” Clay said. “Because we want the Lord to be glorified. We’re not there to make a name for ourselves.”
They returned to the U.S. in June 2020 and now that the pandemic is tapering off they are ready to return. Until they get back to Chiapas, they won’t know what the COVID-19 situation is there, but they are ready to help with whatever the needs of the people are.
However, the Richardsons made the most of their time in the U.S. — Clay finished his master’s degree in global engagement at Gateway Seminary and Tammy finished her master’s degree in Spanish from Idaho State University online. They also spoke at churches all around the country. Their kids enjoyed being involved with church and youth activities, something they don’t get to do in Chiapas. The Richardsons were also able to spend time with family for the first time in four years.
However, the reverse culture shock has been difficult to adjust to. The Richardson kids have to balance between three cultures — American, Mexican and indigenous — in relating with kids their age and attending activities. For Clay and Tammy, the amount of options at the grocery store can be overwhelming compared to the limitation in Chiapas and adjusting to the rapid advancement of technology.
In their village, they have electricity and water in their home. Recently, the village got satellite internet, but it doesn’t work when it’s rainy, too cloudy or too sunny. And when it does work, it’s often slow.
Even though the Richardsons will be saying goodbye to first world life, they are eager to return. It’s a place that now feels like home.
“I think once you have that trust and that relationship with the Mexican population in general it’s lifelong — they treat you like family,” Tammy said. “I think that’s part of what’s made it easy to be in Mexico, because we feel like we are welcomed as family in so many homes.”
Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.
Support for the Richardsons or International Mission Board can be given at www.imb.org