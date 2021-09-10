They’re back in the show ring

COLFAX — The barns at the fairgrounds outside Colfax were once again brimming with nervous parents and grandparents watching their children show off their prized animals to judges Thursday, more than a year after the 2020 Palouse Empire Fair was canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions.
For Oakesdale High School senior Kaylee Hinnenkamp, a National FFA Organization member, it was a relief that this year’s fair opened on schedule.
“It’s kind of weird that we’re back to normal, but I’m so glad that we get to actually have a fair and show like normal,” Hinnenkamp said. “So, I was extremely happy when they said we finally get to have a fair.”
She brought two goats from her family’s goat herd to be judged at the fair. As she awaited her turn, other contestants’ goats were being judged on their width, “muscle expression,” loin length and other physical features.
“I just love all their personalities,” Hinnenkamp said of the animals. “I love the competition in the show ring. I just love it. It’s amazing.”
After the Palouse Empire Fair Board canceled last year’s fair, a group of volunteers decided to organize their own competition to allow Hinnenkamp and others to show and sell their animals.
“It was a little stressful not knowing if we’re going to have fair and knowing that we put so much work into our animals, knowing that we wanted to ... have a chance to sell them,” Hinnenkamp said. “We were so thankful for the people who put together a show for us last year and we were able to sell our animals.”
Colfax High School junior Trace Hennigar also took part in last year’s competition. This year, Hennigar was happy to come back to the fair, an event he has been attending since he was 3 years old.
As he washed his prized steer with a hose Thursday, he said getting the chance to work with these animals is his favorite part of the fair.
“I’ve always been around cattle,” he said, noting he’s grateful for the opportunity to be around the animals, show them — and make some money.
While this year marked the 13th Palouse Empire Fair that Hennigar participated in, this is the first year Ritzville fourth grader Timmer Mathis made the trip to the fairgrounds.
Mathis made the most of his first time by winning a blue ribbon in the beef market class.
“It was fun,” he said.
His father, Paul Mathis, also had fun, despite the nerves that came with watching his child try to impress the judges while handling an animal as massive as a steer.
“It’s been fun,” he said. “It’s good to get out here and see the kids and let them have a good time and show their steers, even if it’s nerve-wracking for the parents.”
The Palouse Empire Fair runs through Sunday and features rodeo events, carnival rides, a tractor driving contest and more events listed at palouseempirefair.com.
