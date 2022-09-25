Most of the animals at the Nez Perce County Fair, however cute, are amateurs.

If you want to see the pros, head over the petting zoo. There you’ll find the cutest of the cute. There are the dancing piglets Brandon and Blake, George the llama who will give you a gentle smooch as he plucks a baby carrot from your mouth, Leslie the sulcata tortoise who loves to have her shell caressed and dozens of other small critters including bunnies, goats and chickens.

