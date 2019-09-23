The kids cleaning out the livestock barns at the Nez Perce County Fair on Sunday afternoon couldn’t wait to hit the hay.
After four days of tending to their animals from dawn to dusk, a group of dust-covered, bone-tired youngsters admitted they needed some sleep.
“It was really fun, and it was really exhausting,” said Caleb Goeckner, the 15-year-old son of Neil and Stephanie Goeckner, of Lewiston. “It was all worth it, but I’m ready to go home and die.”
A lot of folks at the fairgrounds probably felt the same way as they dismantled displays, lugged boxes to cars and removed remnants of the “diamond jubilee” celebration. As they tackled the cleanup tasks, several deemed the fair a success.
“I don’t have the final attendance numbers yet, but I think the fair went really well,” said Fair Manager Mike Orton. “There was a steady stream of people coming through the gates, and we had a great crowd on Saturday.”
This year, the gates closed later than usual because of a 6 p.m. performance by country music star Mark Chestnutt. Some of his fans took a break and planned to return for the concert, while others passed the time at picnic tables, before it got windy and rainy.
Vern Williams, 86, sat for a spell after working in the Nez Perce County Democrats booth most of the day. As a youngster, he remembers attending a huge fair in Billings, Mont. Back then, he was focused on the carnival rides more than anything else.
In his opinion, the 75th edition of the Nez Perce County Fair deserves a blue ribbon.
“Well, you know it’s a wonderful fair, really. I’ve lived here for 50 years and attended this fair about 80 percent of the time. People work really hard all year to put this on, and it shows. I enjoy seeing the livestock. I grew up on a ranch in eastern Montana, so I’m interested in that.”
Near the entrance of the fair pavilion, both the Nez Perce County Democrats and Republicans were represented in neighboring booths.
On the left side, Lewiston resident Kay Gaines said the Democrats had a “pretty good response” from fair visitors. The Orofino native is a retired government and history teacher who taught for 43 years in California before moving back to Idaho.
“We registered some new voters, no matter what party they were,” Gaines said. “We’re the good guys. We’re excited about the city council race, because if people are going to interact with government, it’s at the local level. People get hung up on partisan politics, but on the local level, it’s not partisan.”
On the right side, a life-sized cardboard cutout of President Donald Trump provided photo opportunities for supporters who visited the Nez Perce County Republicans. Trademark red MAGA (Make American Great Again) hats and free bottles of cold water were also popular draws, said DeAnn Scrabeck, of Lewiston.
“We have had a fabulous response,” Scrabeck said. “The MAGA hats are going like hotcakes, and they cleaned us out of the buttons that said, ‘Hot Chicks for Trump.’ We have great Trump support here. A lot of people are following the 2020 election.”
Nez Perce County Commissioner Doug Havens, who was volunteering at the booth, enjoyed a piece of apple pie and chatted with people heading into the exhibit hall. Most were “positive and interested,” he said.
“My wife and I found a Lewiston High School dance photo from 43 years ago at the Steigers’ booth inside,” Havens told a visitor. “I saw that powder blue leisure suit and said, ‘Hey, that’s me.’ ”
Over in the 4-H barn, Sophia Sanchirico, the 12-year-old daughter of Paul and Liz Sanchirico, was already thinking about next year’s fair. She brought a goat last year and decided to try a pig this time around. Based on her recent experience, she’s leaning toward raising another pig for the 2020 event.
“The fair was really fun,” she said, “and I’m really tired, but I enjoyed it.”
Sanchirico’s younger brother, Matthew, 10, also entered a pig and was pleased with the results.
“I did a lot better in showmanship this year,” he said. “I got grand champion. I might do a steer next year.”
Gabriel Goeckner, 13, said the last four days were intense but well worth the time and effort. He sold a steer at the livestock sale on Saturday, fetching $4 a pound.
According to the kids, the overall steer prices were lower than normal, but the pig prices were OK. They are hoping next year’s sale attracts an even bigger crowd of buyers.
The key to raising animals to sell at the fair is to not get too attached, Gabriel Goeckner said.
“That way it’s not hard to say goodbye. I don’t get connected. I like Buzz, but I can let him go.”
