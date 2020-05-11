Warren Beckman’s sixth grade classroom at Camelot Elementary School looks similar to others in the building, until you look up.
More than 500 objects hang from the ceiling panels, placed there by students who left mementos depicting their interests.
Elvis shoes, a gymnast’s wrist support bands, a karate belt and even a pair of socks dangle from above. Other items include comic book characters, a stormtrooper from “Star Wars” and small plastic figurines of animals.
Before Beckman started the project about 15 years ago, he used his classroom ceiling in other ways. He once modeled the Milky Way galaxy on the titles before he decided his students should be able to “leave a legacy” behind instead.
“I let them leave whatever they wanted, and whatever the kids liked,” he said.
But, the collection will only live on for a handful of days as Beckman works to pack up the classroom he has taught in for the last 22 years. He was reassigned to Sacajawea Junior High for the 2020-21 school year, after the Lewiston district reconfigured its schools.
The new Lewiston High School under construction in the Orchards will open its doors in the fall and will for the first time include ninth grade students. The junior highs will become middle schools, serving sixth through eighth grades, while the elementary schools will hold kindergarten through fifth grade students.
The move is bittersweet.
“This is where I’ve come to every day to see my students. It’s hard to say goodbye, but I’ll also be starting a new experience at the middle school,” Beckman said. “I’ll definitely miss the teachers and the staff.”
Lewiston, like other school districts in the state, ceased in-person classes earlier this year after the Idaho State Board of Education mandated a soft closure because of concerns over the coronavirus.
Teachers who are switching classrooms have started to pack up their belongings earlier than normal. Beckman expects his ceilings to be free of items within the next week.
“It’s just hard, because these kids become your kids,” said Beckman, referring to the switch to remote learning. “We watch them grow up, and for this to happen is hard, especially the closure part. I don’t know if we’ll have a proper way to say goodbye to the kids.”
Beckman still isn’t sure what he’ll do with the items students left behind, but he hopes to start a new collection.
“I don’t know what type of ceilings (Sacajawea has), but if I can do it, I definitely will,” he said.
