Lewiston High School (1879-83)
By 1871, concerned Lewiston citizens agitated for the construction of a proper schoolhouse. A special tax was levied to raise the funds, estimated to be $1,450 ($228,000 today) in terms of project costs. The levy fell well short of the final cost. A group of parents, led by Mrs. John Vollmer, stepped in and sponsored a “town ball” in a local saloon converted into a public hall. The gala event was a social success, raising several hundred dollars.
The resulting building opened in 1872 at 10th and Main streets, with Miss Nancy Simmons as the lone teacher, and was praised as “the best school building in Idaho.” An addition to the school became necessary by 1874. Sadly, no images of the building are known to exist.
Students and teachers finally completed their first nine-month school year in 1878-79. Then, on Dec. 30, 1880, the 11th Territorial Legislature chartered Lewiston as Idaho’s first public school district. A high school curriculum was already in place, and school was graded. It would be awhile before every student received textbooks, which had been introduced in 1879.
Lewiston High School (1883-98)
The schoolhouse was soon outgrown by the town, and the structure was replaced by an $11,000 ($1.5 million) levy with a stately three-story structure that opened in the spring of 1883 and stood until 1939, when it was torn down and replaced with a community rose garden. Its rooms were described as “fine, large and cool.”
In March 1888, the older students at the public school walked out in protest when their teacher was fired and formed a new high school of their own. Among the rebels was Edward Martinson, who rose to captain in the Spanish-American War and was later the city’s fire chief. He later joked that he was not allowed to go back to graduate after his act of defiance.
After several years of offering a high school curriculum without a diploma, the embarrassed school board responded by officially creating Lewiston High School. In 1890, the first diplomas were awarded, a decade after the Teller, Lewiston’s newspaper at the time, began reporting on “high school” activities and high school courses were in place.
After no students took diplomas in 1892 and 1893, school administrators and parents decided that an annual graduation ceremony was needed to spur enrollment. On Friday, May 25, 1894, eight girls received their diplomas, not at the school, but at the Masonic Lodge that once stood on First Street, where Sonoco stands today.
The campus was very crowded, with all of the city’s students at the one site. Lewiston’s population had grown from 850 in 1890 to nearly 2,500 in 1900. High school athletics were forced to find space on Normal Hill. The natural question became: Why not built a new school there just for the high school?
Lewiston High School (1898-1904)
By 1898, the public school at 10th and Main streets was in desperate need of renovation. A bond election approved a levy to raise $15,000 ($2.5 million today). The old “Lewis and Clark Public School,” as it was then called, had become overcrowded because of the additional high school classes being taught and increasing enrollment. Lewiston High School awarded diplomas after grade 10 at the time.
The new school was built at the same site of the first two schools, and a third year was added. Many people still remember the building as the old Whitman Elementary.
With the opening of the school, the district hired its first full-time superintendent, the Rev. John McConkey, the rector of the Church of the Nativity-Episcopal.
The Class of 1900 chose purple and gold as the official school colors. No graduation was held in 1904, when a 12th year was added.
Lewiston High School (1904-14)
By 1902, the Lewiston Morning Tribune was reporting that “arguments in support of the movement were directed at the poor condition of the old wooden building at the Whitman School site.”
Robert Wright, Lewiston’s superintendent of schools, actively campaigned for expansion in the wake of increased enrollment. A bond election in 1903 raised $35,000 ($2.5 million today) to construct a 12-room school at a new campus above the flood-prone Clearwater flats on Main Street.
Beer baron Christ Weisgerber sold the school district three city blocks of parcels at the top of the 13th Street grade, for $3,750 ($300,000), within weeks of the election. The design of the school was quickly prepared, and local contractor Harry Madgwick’s masons and carpenters set to work, completing the building in time for the opening day of the 1904 school year.
In 1914, the building was repurposed as a new elementary and renamed Webster, serving in that role until 1948. By 1909, the high school had 200 students, necessitating additional facilities. A bond election that year raised the funds to construct the high school’s first gymnasium and a new manual arts center.
Lewiston High School (1914-28)
The arrival in 1913 of Frank W. Simmonds as Lewiston’s superintendent marked the greatest change to date in the school district structure.
Simmonds proposed the 6-3-3 grade plan and, in September 1914, moved the junior high school and high school students into separate wings of the newly completed high school, the center portion of which had been erected in 1910 as a gymnasium and manual arts building. Simmonds described the program as a “six-year high school.” The school had its own principal and was described as being “well-matured ... with a splendid curriculum” in 1919.
In December 1924, the student body chose “Bengals” as the school mascot, which was modified to “Golden Bengals” in 1945. The building served as a junior high school until 1959 and was razed 10 years later.
Lewiston High School (1928-2020)
When architect Curtis Richardson submitted his plans for a new high school building in 1927, his visions were already Lewiston landmarks. He designed LCSC’s Administration Building, Spalding Hall and the Elks Lodge at Eighth and Main streets.
Richardson would think big. The new high school building was to be constructed on a city block that had served as a PE field. The new building contained the first dual heating system in the Pacific Northwest, allowing teachers the ability to control the temperature in their classrooms. Classrooms also featured an intercom system connected to the main office.
One element of Richardson’s design surprised residents: The school would have its own kitchen and cafeteria for what seems to have been Idaho’s first hot-lunch program. The auditorium served a duel purpose for plays and concerts. When back curtains were withdrawn, a gymnasium appeared.
In 1955, as the “baby boom” approached, major additions were completed to the high school. The east and west wings added two floors of classrooms, choir and band rooms, and a library to the original structure, virtually doubling the size of the footprint of Richardson’s plan.
By the 1950s, the high school stage had long since ceased as the site for basketball games. Contests were played at the Northern Idaho College of Education (now LCSC) gymnasium. Old Webster Elementary was torn down in 1960 to make way for Booth Hall, which was completed in the spring of 1963 and opened to classes in the fall.
The machine shop opened in 1962. Four classrooms were added to the auto shop in the summer of 1963.
After having been in disuse since 1959, when Jenifer and Sacajawea junior high schools opened, the 1914 building was torn down in 1968. Workers salvaged 15,000 bricks for use at other sites. Contractors built the science and ICA buildings in its place. n