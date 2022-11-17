In the late summer of 2009, then-Congressperson Walt Minnick came to Moscow and got beat up for telling constituents what they didn’t want to hear.
About 100 people were at that town hall meeting, which took place at the height of the health care reform debate.
Many in the audience wanted Congress to adopt some sort of universal health plan. They had strong opinions on the matter, and didn’t appreciate Minnick telling them he couldn’t support that approach. He said he wasn’t ready to abandon the free market and put the government in charge.
“I think we should give the free enterprise system another chance to address the deficiencies,” he said. “That’s me speaking as a businessman and someone who believes in competition and free enterprise.”
For those who don’t remember, Minnick was a Democrat. He defeated first-term incumbent Rep. Bill Sali in the 2008 election, helping his party pick up 21 seats in the House.
However, his views on health care reform put Minnick on the outs with his own caucus, as well as his constituents. Besides pooh-poohing universal health care, he told the Moscow crowd he didn’t support the House Democratic reform bill because it was a “partisan proposal” that didn’t include some worthwhile Republican ideas.
“The best ideas don’t just come from one party,” Minnick said. “I’m of the opinion that trying to go the extra mile and picking up the good Republican ideas is worth the extra effort.”
That prompted one woman in the audience to wonder why any “progressive liberal” would bother voting for him in 2010.
I remember talking to Minnick after that meeting and hearing the frustration in his voice. He understood the desire to “get while the getting is good,” but he also thought steamrolling Republicans on an issue as important as health care would come back to bite his party.
And that’s exactly what happened: In 2010, Democrats lost six seats in the Senate and 63 in the House — the worst midterm defeat for either party in more than 70 years. Minnick lost his reelection bid to Raul Labrador by a margin of 51% to 41%, and no Idaho Democrat, progressive or not, has come close to winning a congressional election since then.
Fast forward a dozen years and conservative Republicans now face a similar choice: Having picked up seats in the Idaho Senate and possibly the House, will they run rampant the next two years and try to jam through a wish list of far right policies? Or will they govern in a manner that potentially keeps them in power beyond 2024?
I suspect plenty of lobbyists, state officials and private citizens — along with a good number of lawmakers themselves — are wondering that same thing.
Up to this point, the far-right contingent in the Legislature has had the luxury of not needing to care whether their message resonated with the broader public. That wasn’t their concern. They weren’t in charge at the Statehouse, so they could shoot for the moon and leave the safe driving to others.
As a result, we saw them parade a whole series of boogeymen in front of voters, from election fraud to critical race theory to library porn.
The goal wasn’t to show Idaho how they would govern. It was to pick up seats in the primary by undermining mainstream Republicans and energizing their base. And it worked.
But the expectations are different once you’re in the driver’s seat. Most of us feel safer in the center of the lane, rather than teetering on the edge of a cliff.
I don’t know if the far-right Republicans have a majority in the Legislature now, but they’re certainly somewhere in the front seat. Whether they’re still there after the 2024 elections may depend, not just on the direction they want to take the state, but on how they try to get there.
The lesson Minnick tried to communicate to his base is that inviting someone along for a ride is better than kidnapping them.
Governing isn’t the same as posturing. Even if they’re sure they’re right, statesmen still try to persuade others of that face, rather than simply steamrolling them.
If the far right is in a position of power and wants to stay there, they need to show they have the maturity to use it appropriately.
