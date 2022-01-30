Three people have landed jobs and two are voluntarily entering in-patient substance abuse rehabilitation programs since the LC Valley Adult Resource Center opened its doors just before Christmas.
While those numbers aren’t large, they’re an indication the center is on its way to exceeding the goals of its backers.
Their hope was to give homeless individuals, even those battling addiction, an alternative to the streets where they risked freezing to death.
The help the center offers is basic. Each night it accepts as many as 20 men, women and children on a first-come, first-served basis, giving preference to those whose last address was in Asotin or Nez Perce counties.
The individuals sleep on cots with mattresses set up in a cafeteria at the Salvation Army at 1220 21st St. People can sit at tables if they arrive after all the cots are filled.
The center opens at 7 p.m. and everyone has to be gone by 7 the next morning.
The Salvation Army is temporarily accommodating the center until the end of March. Organizers are hoping to eventually move into a permanent location.
The amenities include granola bars, hot coffee and restrooms, something more than one person expressed appreciation for on a recent night, noting that many public bathrooms close at night.
Drug and alcohol use is prohibited on site and everyone is required to behave in a manner that doesn’t pose a threat to themselves or others.
As limited as the center’s help is, it’s making a big difference, said Shaun Hollace, executive director of First Step 4 Life Recovery Center in Lewiston.
“It’s hard to focus on your recovery when you’re not sure where you’re going to lay your head at night,” he said.
Hollace’s agency expanded its services the same day the center opened. It now provides hot dinners on Saturdays, Sundays and Thursdays, the nights that service isn’t offered by other charitable groups.
It also provides transportation from the center to First Step’s office in downtown Lewiston, where they can spend the day.
After breakfast, his staff meets with individuals. They ask them what they want to accomplish that day and give them tools to help meet the goals that often include seeking jobs, housing or access to treatment for drug or alcohol addiction, Hollace said.
“First Step is all about helping the community, rather than having people out there doing what they’re not supposed to do,” he said.
The people the center and First Step serve have limited options. On a recent night, even though temperatures were above freezing, the cold was intense enough to penetrate the warmth of a heavy winter coat.
At least 10 people lingered outside the center before it opened, carrying their possessions in plastic bags and backpacks. Some had driven to the center in cars and some walked.
Among them was Alexandra Darrington, 21, who recently learned she is pregnant, and said she has no relatives who can help.
Chronic health problems she still suffers forced her to drop out of high school partly because she was too weak to walk down the halls between her classes, she said, leaving her with few avenues to support herself.
Until she started frequenting the center, she would eat from restaurant dumpsters and walk around the streets at night for hours until she was so tired she collapsed in sleep.
Not far from where Darrington was preparing for bed sat Jason Ash, 42. Within the last decade, he has been hurt twice on the job so badly he wasn’t able to work.
To make ends meet, he knocks on doors to find odd jobs such as hauling away scrap metal.
On his best day, he made $150 counting the 5 gallons of gas the customer gave him, telling him he could keep the can the fuel came in. Typically the earnings vary from the $5 and $10 gigs to a small fraction of that.
He’s discovered inventive ways to stay out of the elements. Sometimes he’ll take public transit to and from Kamiah. A round trip only costs $4 and has the added bonus of giving him a chance to rest for five hours, Ash said.
At this stage, he thinks he’s close to being healed enough from his last injury to start seeking work again.
“It helps a bunch, being able to sleep here at night,” he said.
Despite the challenges the center’s clientele face, they have formed a community in the short time the center has been open.
Most evenings follow an uneventful routine, generally with the same people filling the beds, said Jolene Cliffe, program director of the center.
The youngest person so far was an 18-year-old who came with his mom. Some help with chores. The majority go to sleep not long after they arrive.
One or two might stay up late playing board games or talking to the staff. Law enforcement has only been summoned once.
Similar to a family, some people get along better than others. Everyone is familiar with each others’ quirks, such as who snores and who is bothered by the noise, Cliffe said.
People support each other with the little they have. One man walked around giving everyone an orange. A pregnant woman shared her prenatal vitamins with Darrington.
Those kindnesses aren’t the only reason Cliffe is optimistic about their future. All of the center’s regulars have talents that could translate into full-time employment, she said.
“Everybody here has the potential to hold a job and afford housing,” Cliffe said.
