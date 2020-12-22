There’s a new hero in town for the holidays

When Peggy Partlow pulled up at the annual Holiday Heroes Food Distribution at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds on Monday, the volunteers went right to work.
They filled Partlow’s van with four boxes of food, four sacks of potatoes and four bags filled with turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and rolls.
It was Partlow’s fifth time coming through the food distribution line. But the food wasn’t for her — instead, it was for people she knew were in need of it.
“You’re our holiday hero,” one of the volunteers told her as they gave her a custom Holiday Heroes face mask.
“One gentleman lives on riding a bike,” Partlow said, recalling some of the people she was taking food to. She’s seen him biking with bags of groceries before.
Another person she knows spent a month and a half at home recovering from COVID-19 because they couldn’t go to the hospital, she said.
Since Partlow retired, she has devoted herself to public service.
“And I can’t stop,” she added.
After spending time living under bridges and hitchhiking, serving the public was Partlow’s way of giving back. “I know poor,” she said.
Partlow pulled out an envelope that was strewn with names and numbers. She spent her day calling the people and transporting the food to those who wanted it. Partlow said she knows people, and more importantly knows the resources available that others don’t.
There’s nothing Partlow would rather be doing than getting out in the sun and helping people.
“It’s the winter solstice. It’s suppose to be the darkest day of the year, and we have sunshine,” she said.
Holiday Heroes brought 72 pounds of food, enough for distribution to 500 families. Volunteers from Inland Cellular, CHS Primeland, Keller Williams Realty, Twin County United Way and the Red Lion Hotel were on scene to distribute the food.
Partlow planned to be back as the food distribution wrapped up to shepherd anything that was left to more people in need.
Normal distributions take place at the Idaho Foodbank, 3331 10th St., Lewiston, on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Frank may be contacted at afrank@lmtribune.com.