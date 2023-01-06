TOPPENISH, Wash. — The closure of Astria Toppenish Hospital’s Family Maternity Center will lead to more maternal and infant deaths in the Lower Yakima Valley, speakers at a town hall meeting said Tuesday.

The maternity center closed Dec. 23, with Astria Health administrators citing financial issues and difficulties with recruitment. A news release from Astria Health said a 50% decrease in births in Toppenish over the past five years and a $3.2 million loss in 2022 made keeping the center open unsustainable.

