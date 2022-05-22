THEON — The sixth annual Theon Military Flag Ceremony is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Saturday at this tiny community near Anatone.
Veterans and the public are invited to the event, which will feature speakers, a blessing, the “missing man table ceremony,” the singing of the national anthem and the raising of the flag. There will also be live and silent auctions, with the proceeds benefiting the Idaho Veteran’s Assistance League — Lewiston.
Drinks and hot dogs will be provided. Those who want to bring a dish to share are welcome to do so.
Theon is south of Asotin and north of Anatone. Those taking State Route 129 will turn at Mill Creek Road to get to the ceremony.
Those with questions are asked to call (208) 791-8989.