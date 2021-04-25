The day he’s been waiting for has finally arrived.
Ronald Jones, former Lewiston mayor and World War II veteran, turned 100 today, adding another milestone to his long list of impressive lifetime accomplishments.
“I kept thinking when will it come? When will it happen?” said the longtime Lewiston resident. “Now it’s here. I attribute it to my friend, God in heaven. He’s the guy who kept me going.”
He and his wife of 78 years are both celebrating their 100th birthdays this year, although Millie Jones won’t be blowing out the candles until August.
“When you’re 60, you think you’ve done pretty well to get that far,” Millie said with a laugh. “But the good Lord decides when it’s your time, and we’re thankful to have made it this far.”
Because of the pandemic, Ron’s birthday celebration was limited to a recent family dinner at the Elks Lodge. When he and Millie turned 95, they had a big gathering at the Congregational-Presbyterian Church in Lewiston.
“We both got our COVID shots, but we haven’t been to church in a year because of this darn disease,” Ron said. “We both miss it. We used to go every Sunday.”
Ron, who is well known in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, was the first elected mayor under Lewiston’s manager system, serving from 1970-74. In addition, he’s been an active participant in many civic organizations over the years. He has fond memories of his time in office, along with serving on the chamber of commerce and decades of membership in the Elks, Shriners and Masonic lodges of Lewiston.
But the topic that sparks most of his conversation is his time in WWII, when he served in Europe with Gen. George Patton’s 4th Armored Division. Ron remembers picking up his tank at a port in France and riding it all the way to Czechoslovakia. The tank had two Cadillac V-8 engines, he said, and ran perfectly, only requiring oil and gas.
One of his most vivid recollections is being a gunner on the tank, when it was traveling at night with no lights. When the tank came to a river and a bridge, it flipped upside down, and the hatch was smashed into his back. The only thing that kept it from rolling was a big gun that stuck in the bank, he said.
“That was quite a deal, I’ll tell you,” he said. “When I got home, I just kept getting bigger and bigger. I went to the railroad’s hospital in Missoula, and the doctors found an infection and pumped 1,600 (cubic centimeters) of pus from my kidney. I ended up losing my left kidney.”
Ron, who was born on a ranch in Nezperce on April 25, graduated from Lewiston High School in 1939, and Millie is a Montana native who was born Aug. 28, 1921. The couple got married on Jan. 10, 1943, in Portland, Ore.
He worked for the Camas Prairie Railroad for 42 years, and she was employed as a secretary for the Lewiston School District for 21 years. They both retired in 1980.
Ron and Millie still live in their Lewiston home, where a yard sign has been posted in honor of his birthday. Motorists passing by honked their horns all week, in appreciation of the 100-year-old veteran.
Pointing to the birthday cards displayed on their coffee table, Ron noted only one has the number “100” on the front. His wife said friends have told them greetings designed specifically for centenarians are tough to find.
This isn’t the first time a member of his family has reached the century mark. Ron’s late mother, Sarah Jones, celebrated her 100th birthday in 2000, and lived to be 101. At the time, Ron joked with a Lewiston Tribune reporter, saying someday she’d be interviewing him on the same occasion, which turned out to be true.
His daughter, Carolyn Jones, of Lewiston, said her grandmother grew her own food and canned fresh vegetables and fruit to serve the family. They grew up on deer and elk meat and very little beef.
A healthy diet with no preservatives may be a contributing factor to the family’s longevity, she said. Gardening and eating fresh food has always been a part of their lifestyle.
“When I was 6 or 7, I remember my dad teaching me how to speak pig Latin while picking raspberries,” Carolyn said. “It was a good way to keep me interested and entertained in the garden.”
Carolyn also remembers an infamous tug-of-war between Ron and a neighbor. Ron was an avid Ford fan, but the neighbor preferred Chevrolets. “Dad’s Ford won,” she said with a smile.
Ron and Millie had five kids: Carolyn, Roger, Bob and Tom all reside in Lewiston, and son Dennis died in a motorcycle accident in 1973. As for grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, the standard answer these days is “too many to count.”
Many things have changed since Ron rode his horse to a rural grade school. For the most part, he’s embraced modern technology and still keeps abreast of current news and events, but gives a thumbs down to accessing it online. “We don’t use a computer,” he said.
When it comes to words of advice, he said exploring other countries and cities is especially enlightening. “If you ever want an education, you need to go to Rome,” he said. “It will renew your schooltime ancient history.”
Ron and Millie said they appreciate everyone who remembered this special day, and they are looking forward to seeing old friends when the pandemic subsides.
“We just want an end to this disease,” he said. “Hopefully, we can go back to church someday.”
