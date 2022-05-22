OLYMPIA — A wild scene played out on northbound I-5 near Lacey Monday evening after some golf clubs were stolen from a west Olympia sporting goods store, according to Olympia police.
The 31-year-old man accused of stealing the golf clubs later pulled an elderly woman out of her car and drove off with it, according to Lt. Paul Lower. The suspect is still at large, Lower said.
About 5:30 p.m., a man and woman offered an acquaintance a ride to Dick’s Sporting Goods at Capital Mall in Olympia. While they waited in their Ford truck, the man went inside then emerged with golf clubs. Unbeknownst to the man and woman, the man had stolen the clubs, police say.
Meanwhile, the store manager flagged down a police officer in the area and explained what had happened. Police began to follow the vehicle as it got onto southbound U.S. 101 then headed north on I-5.
Police attempted a traffic stop, Lower said, and it was then that police could see the three in the truck were beginning to struggle over control of the vehicle, as it slowed, accelerated, swerved or jerked. They later learned the driver wanted to pull over, but the 31-year-old man demanded they drive on, Lower said.
The truck finally stopped on the right shoulder of I-5 near Sleater-Kinney Road in Lacey. The struggle for control of the truck continued, ultimately resulting in the driver throwing the keys out the window and getting out of the truck. Inside, the woman tried to keep the suspect from getting out, too, but he broke free, retrieved the keys and got back into the truck.
Police were on the scene, giving commands to the man to stop, Lower said. They finally fired pepper balls at the truck, he said.
The woman exited the vehicle, then the suspect ran across all lanes of the freeway to a car that had stopped on a southbound freeway ramp, prior to entering traffic.
The man pulled an elderly woman out of her car and drove off with her green Subaru Impreza, Lower said. He took the first exit at Pacific Avenue and eluded police in traffic.
He is still at large.
TNS