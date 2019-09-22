Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda items:
Holly Tietz, victim witness coordinator, request to apply for STOP grant renewal.
Kelly Ryan, juvenile department administrator, Nez Perce County Juvenile Detention Center memorandum of agreement.
Jeff Wiemer, stormwater coordinator, amendment for urban stormwater, retrofit contract with Keller Associates, partnership agreement for ecology grants, Department of Ecology agreement.
John Hilderbrand, sheriff, agreement for legal services with Clements, Brown and McNichols.
Dustin Johnson, public works director, moderate risk waste grant, Washington Department of Transportation agreement for maintenance of roundabout.
Karst Riggers, building official, voluntary stewardship agreement, planned development for 2000 block of Sixth Avenue, ordinance lifting the county burn ban.
Executive session on pending litigation.
2020 budget workshop presentation.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: PUD office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston
Agenda items:
Vouchers and meeting minutes approval.
Well No. 7 motor repair.
City of Asotin operations agreement.
Manager and commissioner reports.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City hall, 121 Cleveland St., Asotin
Agenda items:
Peggy Hansford, fair board president, discussion on Asotin County Fair and Hells Canyon Rodeo carnival parking.
2020 budget workshop
Ordinance adding rules of procedure for city council meetings, public hearings, legislative process, public comments and complaints.
Asotin-Anatone School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Asotin-Anatone High School library, 215 Second St., Asotin
Agenda items:
Approval of 2019-20 teachers teaching out of endorsement area — action item.
First reading of updated policy on revenues from local, state and federal sources — action item.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: District office board room, 1294 Chestnut St., Clarkston
Agenda items:
Consideration of out of endorsement teaching assignment requests — action item.
First reading of amendment to board policy on system funds and accounts — action item.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: City hall, 859 Fifth St., Clarkston
Agenda items:
Resolutions on fire department surplus, ambulance transport compensation, reserve firefighter compensation.
Department of Ecology stormwater design grant application, construction grant application.
Authorization to purchase cardiac heart monitors.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 5 p.m. Monday
Place: Starting at Central Services Board room, 3317 12th St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Lewiston High School and A. Neil DeAtley Career Technical Education Center site visit and construction update.
Consideration to adopt resolution authorizing sale of district real property to Nez Perce County — action item.
Review district audit report for fiscal year 2018-19.
Consideration of 2018-19 Continuous Improvement Plan data as required by Idaho State Department of Education — action item.
Consideration to adopt resolution vacating director election on Nov. 5, 2019 and issue declaration(s) of election — action item.
Asotin County Cemetery District
Time: 11 a.m. Wednesday
Place: Vineland Cemetery office, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston
Agenda items:
Voucher signing
Asotin County Town Hall Meeting
Time: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Asotin County Fire District auditorium, 2377 Appleside Blvd., Clarkston
Agenda items:
New Asotin County Jail and criminal justice center.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Bell Building, 215 D St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Minutes — action item.
Approval of reasoned statement of relevant criteria and standards for a conditional use permit to allow animal rights at 3327 15th St. — action item.
Consider a conditional use permit request by Egeina Smith to operate a group daycare with 7-12 children in a home at 3738 14th St. E — action item.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Place: City hall, 1134 F St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Consent agenda, including an administrative plat for a two-lot subdivision at Skyview Estates; and a preliminary plat for the subdivision of 9.1 acres into 50 lots in the eastern Lewiston Orchards for Lindsay Creek Estates — action item.
Financial report.
Consider accepting a dedication of park land from RPL Development LLC — action item.
Second and third readings of an ordinance regarding right-of-way regulations for wireless communications facilities — action item.
Second and third readings of an ordinance to amend city code governing public rights-of-way — action item.
Adoption and approval of ordinance summaries — action item.
Review of an amendment to the Canyon Crest planned unit development parks and open space master plan.
Review of the process for establishing a business improvement district downtown.
Review of items to be considered under the consent agenda.
Executive session for personnel — action item.
Consider an employment agreement with City Manager Alan Nygaard — action item.
Consider an employment agreement with City Attorney Jana Gomez — action item.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 3 p.m. Thursday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Road and Bridge Department update, including Southwick Road, Lapwai Road, Bear Creek Bridge, hot mix asphalt and other issues.
Executive session for personnel — action item.
Other commission agendas at the Brammer Building
Time: 11 a.m. Friday
Agenda items:
Sheriff’s office update, including options for using county vehicles to travel for training, grant for radar replacement and other issues.