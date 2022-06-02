How did these dogs manage to get elected?
Spend any time around politicians, and you’ll find a few who make you wonder that.
Is this arrogant, incompetent boob really the best we can do? How could this happen? What’s wrong with voters?
That seems to be an underlying message in much of the commentary about the May 17 primary: The wrong candidates prevailed. Any hope for good government just got booted out the door. Voters obviously made a mistake.
I remember suggesting as much several years ago, after one of the first elections I covered for the Tribune.
I was in the newsroom whining about the results, wondering how voters could have made such a hash of it. Then, one of my co-workers at the time, Joel Mills, brought me up short.
I don’t recall exactly how he phrased it, but he basically implied I was the only arrogant boob in the room. Thinking I knew better than a majority of voters? That’s a pretty clear indication I was the moron in this situation.
It was a good lesson, and entirely correct. In questioning the outcome of the election, all I was really doing was displaying my own ignorance. I obviously didn’t understand voter priorities.
It’s the same mistake a lot of unsuccessful candidates make. I thought I knew best, when in reality I was just out of touch.
So, with a tip of the hat to Mills, let’s look at the May 17 primary — not from the perspective of what voters did wrong, but what made so many of them think it’s time for a change.
Gov. Brad Little’s decision to sideline the Legislature during the coronavirus pandemic looms large.
Granted, it was an unprecedented situation with conditions and the scientific understanding of the virus changing on a daily basis. There was a need for quick decisions, not extended debate.
But when you start telling people they can’t go to work or they can’t gather in church, when local officials start canceling in-person classes and requiring face masks — lawmakers needed to be involved in those decisions.
The whole foundation of representative democracy is that a group of thoughtful, rational individuals, each representing their constituents, can arrive at better decisions collectively than as individuals.
The Idaho Legislature was not given that opportunity. Lawmakers were not treated like equal partners in government, at a time when it should have been all hands on deck.
What that did, in my opinion, was reinforce the far-right narrative that the governor and his supporters are out of touch, and engage in top-down management — that rather than listen to the people, they want to call all the shots.
You’ll recall it was about this time, in August of 2020, when Sen. Steve Thayn, R-Emmett, famously said letting experts set public policy is “an elitist approach” that could lead to totalitarianism.
“Especially when you say, ‘Well, we’re doing it for the public good,’ ” he said.
Thayn took a lot of heat for that comment, but he was essentially telling the governor the same thing Mills told me: Stop thinking you know better than everyone else, and start asking them what they want.
The Senate regularly falls into this same “elitist” trap when it ignores bills sent over from the House.
Yes, some are just idiot bills that should never see the light of day. And many fail not because the basic concept is flawed, but the proposed solution is rife with unintended consequences. They fail because the sponsors don’t do their job — they resort to bullying, rather than persuasion; they refuse to accept criticism or to look for compromise.
But that’s not the message they take back to constituents, is it? They don’t admit, “Hey, I didn’t get squat done this session because I’m really, really incompetent at this job.”
No, their message is that the elitists in the Senate think they know better. They’re standing in the way of the people’s work. They have the governor’s back, allowing him to skate free.
It’s a difficult, unfair position for any real statesmen to be in. On the one hand, we need them to be the adults in the room, the calm voice of reason and wisdom that stands in the way of poorly crafted bills.
On the other hand, they can’t be Dad. They can’t just pat us on the head and tell us to go play while the grownups decide what to do.
The May 17 primary results suggest, to me, that the Legislature failed to thread that needle.
Gov. Little avoided any direct fallout from that — possibly because his main opponent, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, made an art of shooting herself in the foot.
But an unprecedented number of incumbent lawmakers took the fall. That may have been because they were seen as Little’s allies, or simply because they had the misfortune to run for reelection at a time when many voters, right or wrong, feel their voices are being ignored.
I think that sentiment can be traced back to the early days of the pandemic, when the Legislature was pushed aside.
Little did what he thought best at the time, and in my opinion, lives were almost certainly saved. But the lesson from May 17 is that the people demand to be heard. Being correct isn’t good enough.
Spence