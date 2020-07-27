The view from Kamiak Butte

Pete Caster/TribunePeople enjoy the view of the changing colors on the Palouse from the park on the north side of Kamiak Butte on Friday afternoon. Sunny skies and a high temperature of 88 are predicted for the Palouse today.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

People enjoy the view of the changing colors on the Palouse from the park on the north side of Kamiak Butte on Friday afternoon. Sunny skies and a high temperature of 88 are predicted for the Palouse today.

Tags

Recommended for you