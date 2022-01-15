I was reading a book in my easy chair one recent night when a strange woman’s voice came out of nowhere and said: “Hello Kathy. I’m your virtual assistant. Is there anything I can help you with?”
It was a shock. The voice came from my computer tablet, but I hadn’t intentionally summoned my virtual assistant. In fact, I didn’t even know I had a virtual assistant. Maybe she was new on the job, but I would think she would have found a better time to introduce herself than late in the evening after I had relaxed. Suddenly a voice comes out of nowhere, and at that hour it has a tendency to scare the bejesus out of me.
I was slow coming to terms with the electronic age, but I have to admit there are many things about current technology that I appreciate.
Google, for one. I don’t know how civilization could survive without being able to research answers on Google. You get a bunch of old people sitting around discussing vintage movies or classic rock ’n’ roll and inevitably someone will have to resort to Google to look up the name of some actor or lyrics to a song.
I much prefer to read real books but I have grown fond of the ability to select a word or phrase in an electronic book to look up definitions. Sometimes now when I’m reading an actual book I find myself pressing my finger on the page, thinking that a little dictionary pop-up box will appear. It doesn’t.
But I fear we have grown overly dependent on these digital features. Instant research tools like Google and dictionaries are fine but what does an ordinary person like me need with a virtual assistant? I have one, maybe two appointments to remember each week and I can write that down on the back of an envelope. If I had to pay this virtual assistant minimum wage, she’d be sitting around twiddling her thumbs most of the time.
Maybe it’s just a way to make ourselves feel more important. Somebody asks you for a lunch date and you can say, “Just a moment, let me check with my (virtual) assistant to see if my calendar’s clear.”
Someone who needs to do that sort of thing to feel important needs to get a life.
