We don’t wear special costumes for it or buy gifts or hold pageants, but Thanksgiving is still the most stressful holiday on the calendar.
It’s all on account of that gosh darned bird.
Turkeys are hard to cook and people who have been ordering their meals from Uber Eats for the past year and a half have no idea how to get the thing to turn out right.
Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of home cooks experienced turkey trauma in anticipation of Thanksgiving. Sales of wine and beer shot up months before as people braced themselves for the heart-wrenching experience of trying to cook a turkey at home. Visits to counselors increased twentyfold and turkey hotlines were set up for those having literal meltdowns on the day of the feast.
Why do we do this to ourselves? you may ask.
For one thing, Americans are, if nothing else, traditionalists when it comes to celebrating holidays. We have images in our minds about how beautiful and perfect holidays are supposed to be, even though they’re usually not that way in real life. Norman Rockwell’s depiction of the all-American family gathered happily around the table is the standard to which we all hold ourselves. What we don’t see in that painting, “Freedom from Want,” are the kids kicking each other under the table, Aunt Dorothy about to collapse into her plate of mashed potatoes after having a little nip of gin, and Uncle Henry regaling the relatives with gory stories of his latest hunting trip. That’s a little less glamorous than Rockwell’s portrayal — but more realistic.
Thanks to vegans and vegetarians there are some alternatives to turkey, but somehow it just doesn’t seem right to gather the family around a table of soybeans and alfalfa sprouts.
I saw a recipe in the newspaper recently about how to make roasted cauliflower that was so good it would make you forget about the bird. Articles like that are the reason why so many people don’t trust the media anymore.
Even the discovery that the original Thanksgiving dinner (the one the Pilgrims celebrated — not the one when you were a kid) probably did not have turkey on the menu fails to deter our ambition to try to bake a turkey that is neither undercooked nor dry and stringy as a broom. A turkey that is flavorful and moist and doesn’t make you gag when you try to swallow a forkful. One that will enhance the stuffing, the mashed potatoes, the casseroles and the desserts rather than making you want to bolt for the nearest Papa John’s.
We’re Americans and we eat turkey for Thanksgiving and that’s that. Now you know why we always pray before the meal.
