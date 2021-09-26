Those floral displays at the county fair, the planter boxes along Main Street, the welcome signs at the approach to town graced with flower pots and the memorial gardens bursting with blooms are all products of what is becoming a fading symbol of mid-20th century social culture — ladies’ garden clubs.
There are still a few active garden clubs in this area, but they’re mere petals of what used to be a bouquet of flower gardeners devoted to keeping their own yards blooming as well as decorating the town with floribunda.
Russie Hastings, a member of the Nez Perce County Fair Board, has watched garden clubs flourish and then fade like the last rose of summer.
“It’s not a popular thing anymore,” Hastings said.
She has been a member of the Hi Lo Chrysanthemum Society of Pomeroy and Lewiston and the Garden Club for All Seasons — both now defunct.
“Young women today are not like women of my age,” Hastings said. “They have jobs; they have two jobs. It’s just a whole different world.”
Hastings said garden clubs grew in popularity around the country shortly after World War II, when women began having more electrical appliances to help them do housework and free up their time.
“So they could indulge in things like garden clubs,” she said. “They were very popular in the ’40s, ’50s, and in the ’60s life started to change and people and situations changed. (Belonging to garden clubs) just lost its appeal for a lot of younger women.”
Hastings noted the same trend has happened with other community and service clubs that were popular decades ago.
At one time, she said, there were about six garden clubs in Lewiston, as well as clubs in Culdesac, Mission Creek, Cottonwood, Grangeville and other local towns.
“There were just tons of them,” she said. “It’s a shame, but you know, you can look back and a lot of things used to be different.”
Flower entries in the fair last week were far below normal, Hastings said. She attributed that to the hot weather that was not friendly to flower growing and the continued presence of COVID-19 and its effect on public gatherings, as well as a lack of interest from some residents.
There are a few exceptions to the rule, however. Hastings said there continue to be garden clubs in Moscow, Kendrick-Juliaetta, Nezperce and Kooskia that have active memberships and thriving programs.
Garden Clubs of Idaho Inc. is a statewide nonprofit organization that is a member of National Garden Clubs Inc. and is associated with the Pacific Region of National Garden Clubs. In Idaho there are about 15 clubs and 300 members throughout the state. The clubs’ activities include civic beautification funded through grants, charitable donations and fundraising.
Garden clubs also sponsor horticulture education seminars and organize presentations about landscaping, cultivating and growing a wide variety of plants and vegetation. The clubs also award annual scholarships to students to study horticulture, and flower show schools are offered to members and the public.
Polly Taylor Dennler of Juliaetta is an enthusiastic gardener whose mother and two grandmothers belonged to the Hill and Valley Garden Club that she and her mother still attend.
“I’ve always been passionate about gardening, (and garden club) is an opportunity for learning. It’s a nice opportunity to network with other people that have common interests,” Taylor Dennler said. “They also do a lot of wonderful projects on the national and state level, and I’m always happy to be part of those.”
She raises a variety of flowers, including dahlias and sunflowers. But her main passion is pumpkins, squash and gourds and this weekend — including from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today — she is holding an event at the Taylor Dennler Farm near Juliaetta selling her year’s crop.
It’s been a challenging year for gardeners, Taylor Dennler said.
“This year wasn’t a really great year for flowers for me,” she said. “I usually have a beautiful dahlia garden out there, and I only have a few of them that are blooming. Even though they were planted early, it’s been extremely hard to get them to thrive, and they’re just starting to bloom now.”
Taylor Dennler said the high heat this summer, coupled with garden pests such as deer and crows have taken their toll on what is usually a lush garden.
“I had a significant issue with crows eating my seed,” she said. “So I planted — and I don’t know how they know, but they know — and they go right down where the seed is and take it from the hill. I had a lot of varieties that they just went right down the row and took everything that was in that row.”
Just for fun, Taylor Dennler created a “gourd tunnel” out of cattle fence panels covered with green plants and elongated bell-shaped and snake-like gourds hanging from the arch like stalactites.
“I think it’s magical,” she said, noting the gourd tunnel is a favorite attraction among visitors to her pumpkin event.
Hill and Valley Club President Barbara Heimgartner, of Juliaetta, said the organization has been in existence for about 60 years.
The club meets once a month and contributes to various floral projects around Kendrick and Juliaetta. About 15 members attend meetings regularly, and the club raises money through its wreath sale, scheduled for Dec. 10 this year.
Kathylu Szabo is president of the Moscow Garden Club that helps support the University of Idaho arboretum and other school projects.
Recently, Szabo said, her garden club received a grant from the Idaho Botanical Gardens to help McDonald Elementary School in Moscow install a drip irrigation system in its outdoor learning project. The club also has helped sponsor a Smokey Bear-Woodsy Owl poster contest at the school in Coolin, in Bonner County, Idaho.
“We have our own gardens, but we finished sponsoring the floriculture exhibit at the Latah County Fair,” Szabo said. “It was really fun, and people loved coming to it. They walk into the flower room and they say, ‘Oh, it smells so good in here.’ ”
The town of Nezperce, with a population of about 450 people, has an active and creative group of gardeners who have big plans for the little town.
Rosalea Figgins, president of the Nezperce Garden Club, said the club recently got a couple of donations to help move the town’s Memorial Park from its present location near the airport to a spot on Oak and Fourth streets.
“Those plants just didn’t do well by the airport,” Figgins said. “When those airplanes took off, they blew the heck out of them, so the city council gave us an area to design into a park.”
Figgins said club members also plan to establish a succulent garden in front of the senior center and are getting ready to set up a booth at the Lewis County Fair next weekend.
The club has about 16 active members, and Figgins said she believes it continues to thrive “because I think we’re all good friends, and we have activities. Right now we’re just swamped with things we want to accomplish, and the money we got donated will really help in being able to beautify Nezperce.”
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.
If you go
What: Taylor Dennler Gardens pumpkin, squash and gourd sale.
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today.
Where: 1041 Dennler Loop, Juliaetta