Zana Witters had a decision to make after a sudden heart attack took the life of her husband in early March.
She and her spouse of 61 years, Glen Witters, previously had been named as grand marshals of the 80th Asotin County Fair and Hells Canyon Rodeo celebration. Knowing her late husband would want her to carry on, the matriarch opted to take the reins and represent her family at various events this weekend.
“The kids said they backed me up, whichever way I wanted to go,” Zana said. “I decided I wanted to continue, because Glen thought it was an honor, and I do, too.”
When the fair parade rolls along Second Street in Asotin on Saturday, Zana, 81, will be riding in a 1968 red Ford convertible driven by Keith and Carolyn Ausman. Her three sons, Rich, Yancy and Casey, will be on horseback, along with a riderless horse honoring their late father.
“There’s nothing Dad would’ve been happier about than representing this fair,” said Rich, the eldest Witters son. “It’s an expectation that the show goes on, and our family is strong enough to pull up our boots by the bootstraps and get it done.”
The Witters have deep roots in Asotin County. Zana (Botts) was raised on a cattle ranch near the Grande Ronde River, and Glen was a proud Bantam who graduated from Clarkston High School in 1957. The “C” atop the hill overlooking the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley is visible from their family home in Clarkston, where Zana still resides.
Photos of her large family adorn the walls, and precious keepsakes, such as Glen’s saddle, rodeo chaps and cowboy hat, remind her of the rich cowboy history of the Witters clan, which now numbers 36.
Glen worked with Poe Asphalt and Paving until his retirement in 1996. Zana graduated from Anatone High School in 1958, and earned her teaching degree at Lewis-Clark State College. She taught at Flora, Ore., before becoming a full-time homemaker and raising their three sons.
The Asotin County Fair has always been an important event for their family. Zana was a princess in the royalty court in 1956, and part of the Lewiston Roundup royalty in 1959. Their kids, grandchildren and now great-grandchildren have been active participants in 4-H and Future Farmers of America activities.
Glen and Zana were members of the livestock sales committee for several years and helped in other departments. Glen’s Mobile Butchering processed the Asotin County Fair’s animals for years.
One of their biggest joys was seeing all eight of their grandchildren participate at the fair through showing animals, sewing, rodeo events, parades and food entries. Two of their granddaughters were on the royalty court, and their devoted grandparents never missed an event. The tradition carries on with their great-grandchildren.
“(We) appreciate and thank all of the people who have volunteered so many hours to help keep the fair up and running for all of these years,” Zana said in the fair book, which was printed before Glen’s passing.
In addition to the parade, Zana will be at the cowboy breakfast and take part in the royalty brunch this weekend. She’s looking forward to seeing old friends, and wishes everyone who attends the best health and happiness.
“This makes me proud,” Rich said. “When they were chosen as the grand marshals, it was the top of the mountain. It makes me respect my parents more than I already did. I tip my hat to Mom and Dad.”
