A man waves at the CCI/Speer employees and wishes them a merry Christmas as they hand out free turkeys and hams Tuesday at the Southway Boat Launch parking lot. 500 hams and 100 turkeys were handed out across two sessions, one at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., with one employee saying he had heard rumors that people started lining up for the first session at 12:30 p.m.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.