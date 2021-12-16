While Santa and Mrs. Claus visited students at Parkway Elementary School in Clarkston, the Grinch stole the show like he stole Christmas.
The Grinch was met with a few screams as some kids steered clear of the Dr. Seuss character, but others got right in his face to taunt the mean one. As Santa and Mrs. Claus gave out candy, most of the kids guarded their treats closely when the Grinch slunk around the line.
Fifth-grader Hunter Leppert wasn’t scared of the Grinch or that he would steal his candy. “I touched him on his nose,” he said.
The antics of the Grinch also briefly landed him in the principal’s office “because he stole all the presents,” according to one third-grader.
Santa and Mrs. Claus got high-fives, handshakes and plenty of hugs and smiles.
Students came to see the cast of Christmas characters transported by Kevin McKeirnan’s 1952 firetruck. The firetruck had students jumping up and down with excitement and erupting in cheers when the horn was honked and sirens roared.
McKeirnan, a retired fireman, has owned the truck since 2005. He has traveled around with the firetruck to locations like Las Vegas, Portland, Ore., Missoula, Mont., and Spokane.
While he has taken the firetruck to schools before, he said this year felt different because of COVID-19.
“This year, we went hog-wild because of the situation,” he said, wanting to brighten spirits and bring a sense of normalcy.
He called every elementary school in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and arranged times for the schools that responded.
He said the firetruck is unique because it was built in Lewiston, where it is still driven around and gets serviced. He takes care of the firetruck with help from Kim Bingman, a retired Lewiston mechanic.
“He’s been an absolute blessing, climbing all over my truck to get the sirens working,” McKiernan said.
The firetruck is housed in a big shop, and to help transport it, McKiernan bought a semi-truck.
“My daughters are less than thrilled about it,” he said. “But the grandkids love it.”
McKeirnan has made the firetruck available for various Christmas events, parades, weddings, funerals for police officers and firefighters, prom and first dates, although he noted “usually my first dates are the last dates.”
People can arrange for rides on the Classic Fire Truck Rides Facebook page.
For the trip to Parkway, Jim Thivierge played Santa, Shelly Bingman was Mrs. Claus and the role of the Grinch was taken on by several people, including Rody Twilegar, Maddie Wilcoxson and Parkway Principal Dan LejaMeyer.
