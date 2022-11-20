Jenny and Mick Hanson, of White Bird, pick out a turkey for Thanksgiving on Friday at Cloninger's Marketplace in Grangeville. The average price of a whole turkey by the pound increased 20% from last year, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.
A whole turkey price tag shows how costly a full Thanksgiving spread will be this year. The average price per pound for a turkey was $1.15 in 2021, according the United States Department of Agriculture.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Whole turkeys sit in an open fridge on Friday at Cloninger's Marketplace in Grangeville.
When you fill up your grocery cart with turkey and all the trimmings for the Thanksgiving feast this year, you may begin to think peanut butter and jelly doesn’t sound so bad after all.
According to an Oct. 21 report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, consumers can expect to pay about 20% more per pound for whole frozen turkeys this year, as compared to the price point at the same time last year. Ground turkey, as well as bone-in and boneless drumsticks, cutlets and wings have also risen in price since last year.
The average price of a turkey, the USDA said, will cost about $1.99 a pound, compared to $1.15 per pound last year — a jump of nearly 75%. The American Farm Bureau Federation reported that in some parts of the country, the cost of a fresh turkey reached a record high of $6.70 per pound in September — an increase of 112% from 2021 when turkeys cost $3.16 per pound.
Besides inflation, which is affecting the cost of all foodstuffs, the driver behind the jump in turkey prices was an outbreak of avian flu earlier this year. According to the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, 249 commercial flocks were affected across 25 states with 47.76 million birds infected in total.
Farmers across the U.S. reported horrific incidents of avian flu that wiped out entire flocks, and in other cases acted as a catalyst for farmers to cull infected birds in order to prevent the virus from spreading further.
The USDA reported that more than six million turkeys have died of the virus nationwide thus far — nearly 14% of the total U.S. turkey production.
The disease was also detected in domestic flocks in Washington and Idaho and thousands of birds that were infected were killed. Washington State Veterinarian Amber Itle requested live market poultry sales to close during the summer and several county fairs suspended their poultry shows.
As a result of this loss, many farmers are putting a premium on the birds that have remained healthy and ready for consumption.
Allen Widman, who owns Palouse Pastured Poultry near Rosalia, said his turkey flock was not affected by avian flu this year but all his stock is sold out for the season.
“I think there are fewer turkeys, but there’s a shortage of pheasants and game birds, too,” Widman said. “I think everybody will get a turkey for Thanksgiving, but the price will just be higher.”
Widman declined to name the price on his fresh turkeys.
The American Farm Bureau, which issues an annual estimate of the cost of Thanksgiving dinner for a group of 10 people, has put that figure at $64.05 this year — an increase of $10.74, or 20.1%, from last year’s figure. And since 2020, the increase has been $17.15, or 36.6%.
Tara Wilkins, vice president of Cloninger’s Inc., which has grocery stores in Kamiah, Kooskia and Grangeville, confirmed that turkey prices are up. But she thinks there will be enough frozen turkeys on hand for everyone who wants one.
“We do pre-orders in March and we bought all our frozen turkeys,” Wilkins said. The store places its orders based on sales from the previous year and all of the frozen turkey orders this year were filled.
As of last week the store hadn’t yet received a shipment of fresh turkeys and Wilkins said she couldn’t comment on the price or availability of them.
“Prices are up a little bit but not considerably,” she said. “Everything’s up. Turkeys are almost in line with groceries all across the board.”
As far as how inflation has affected shoppers’ habits, Wilkins said she hasn’t noticed much change.
“I guess maybe there’s a little downturn but not a lot,” she said. “People still need to eat. There might be a little bit of difference — they’re buying more necessities, but there’s not a definite swing or a problem.”
Meanwhile at the Nez Perce Tribal food pantries in Lapwai, Kamiah and Kooskia, Danielle Scott, who is a University of Idaho extension educator and manages the pantry, said her staff is busy trying to help people find food for the holidays at low or no cost to make ends meet.
“People let us know what they have a need for and we try to get the word out to our sponsors,” Scott said. The program is funded through grants and donations.
“We’re hearing that there are some foods (people) just can’t find that used to be available.”
The pantries can’t stock perishable foods so the program focuses on shelf-ready products, such as Hamburger Helper or canned meats and vegetables.
“We also have a homeless population and we just try to help people understand what they can do with the money they have to spend,” Scott said.
Each year the Salvation Army in Lewiston serves a community Thanksgiving meal, and this year the event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to noon on Thanksgiving Day.
Capt. David Aycock said the program serves more than 300 people, including more than 100 home deliveries. All the turkeys are being donated by Gateway Church in Lewiston. Last week, the church delivered more than 600 pounds of turkey for the Salvation Army meal.
“They’ve been working with us four or five years and they donate a good amount of food and resources to purchase food,” Aycock said. “They’ve donated the turkeys and helped us cook them and prepare them.”
Aycock said the number of people who take part in the Thanksgiving feast has gone up every year.
“I’m not sure why,” he said. “I think it’s because of the heart behind it. We decided, this is Thanksgiving and we want to make it a family-style and enjoyable time for them. I think we try to make it an enjoyable home meal as much as we possibly can and less institutional.”