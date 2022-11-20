When you fill up your grocery cart with turkey and all the trimmings for the Thanksgiving feast this year, you may begin to think peanut butter and jelly doesn’t sound so bad after all.

According to an Oct. 21 report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, consumers can expect to pay about 20% more per pound for whole frozen turkeys this year, as compared to the price point at the same time last year. Ground turkey, as well as bone-in and boneless drumsticks, cutlets and wings have also risen in price since last year.

