TSSF stands for Third Order, Society of St. Francis. “I am a life-professed Franciscan in this religious order. The Episcopal Church, as a part of the worldwide Anglican Communion, has various religious orders. The Third Order, Society of St. Francis, is for both men and women, clergy and laity, single and married. We do not live in convents or friaries, but in the world. We follow a Franciscan rule of life, go through a novice formation program, and then take lifelong vows. As a Franciscan, I am dedicated to care for the environment as God’s creation, to serve those who are poor and marginalized in society, and to live simply.”
Age: 75.
City of residence: Spokane. “My position at the Church of the Nativity is actually half time, so when I am on the job, I am resident in the rectory next door to the church.”
Title/occupation: Vicar, Episcopal Church of the Nativity, Lewiston.
Family: Two adult children and two teenage grandsons living in California.
Education: Bachelor of Arts in Latin, Greek and history, University of Washington, Seattle; Master of Divinity, Church Divinity School of the Pacific; graduate theological union, Berkeley, Calif.; two years chaplain internship, Herman Hospital, Texas Medical Center, Houston, Texas.
Work history: Director, Park Rapids Area Hospice, Park Rapids, Minn.; rector, Trinity Episcopal Church, Park Rapids; served three Duluth, Minn.-area congregations with a diocesan pilot project in discerning, training and empowerment for mutually shared ministry; served two congregations in the Yakima Valley in a similar diocesan project; two-year sabbatical for intensive meditation practice and study culminating in the creation of a nonprofit corporation for teaching meditation for the last 20 years; concurrent part-time ministry serving various congregations in the Seattle area; associate rector for spiritual formation and pastoral care, Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Mercer Island, Wash.
Hobbies/interests: Visiting various archaeological sites in continued ancient history study — Israel, Palestine, Jordan, Turkey, Greece, Egypt; snorkeling — Hawaii, Caribbean, Mediterranean, Galapagos; pilgrimages — Assisi, Italy; Iona, Scotland; Lindisfarne, off the northeast coast of England; Holy Land; and various places in India.
Do you have any hidden talents, or is there anything else that might surprise people about you? “I’m a Trekkie (fan of the TV and movie series, “Star Trek”) and other sci-fi interests.”