As a longtime admirer of Queen Elizabeth II, I thought I knew a lot about her. But since her death there have been tidbits of information swirling about Her Majesty that I never knew.
One is that since she was a child, the queen had eaten a jam sandwich every day of her life. She loved horses, dogs and jam sandwiches, which may have been the reason for her successful 70-year reign.
Another thing I read recently is that when Queen Elizabeth died, her royal beekeeper had to inform her honey bees. I did not know the queen was a beekeeper (just one more thing she and I had in common) but I have heard of the centuries-old tradition of informing the bees whenever there is a birth or death in the family.
It’s a charming practice and kind of sweet. According to the story I read, “the royal beekeeper has informed the Queen’s bees that the Queen has died.”
This made me think about how well I keep my own two colonies of honey bees informed about what’s going on in my life. To be honest, they don’t act like they really care. But you can never tell with bees — they don’t typically wear their emotions on their sleeves.
Just maybe, I thought, I should try to develop a better relationship with my honey bees. They are, after all, the only pets I have that provide some return for all the money I invest into them.
Dogs and cats are a bottomless pit. You shell out big bucks to keep them fed and healthy and what do you get? Hair on the furniture and doo-doo in the lawn.
With bees, you get a nice return of honey and beeswax every year. Seems like I should pay them a little more respect; get to know them personally — or as personally as you can get to know 100,000 bees.
I do talk to my bees once in awhile but it’s usually just things like: “Move out of the way or you’re gonna get squished,” or: “Don’t even think about stinging me, you little twit.”
After I heard about the queen’s bees I took a lawn chair out and sat down in front of my hive as the honey bees swooped in and out of their hive, busily bringing in pollen and nectar to spin into gold for me.
“So, hi girls,” I said. “What do you want to talk about today? Anything on your mind? Have you heard the news that the queen died?”
Suddenly the buzzing stopped. The bees pricked up their tiny ears and had worried looks on their faces. I realized I had made a mistake.
It was Queen Elizabeth II of England who died, I explained, not our two queens, Beyonce and Aunt Bea. They’re fine, I reassured the girls.
The bees shrugged and went back to business, ignoring me as usual. No matter how charming they are, it’s hard to develop personal relationships with insects.