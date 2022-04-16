The power of creativity

Maddy Ludkiker, left, and Amelia Bender, right, from Orchards Elementary, react as they hold hands to create a closed circuit — from the metal pad to Maddy to Amelia and to the fruit hooked up to a computer to play a piano note when touched — during the Lewis-Clark State College Creator Fair at the Career and Technical Education Building on Friday.
