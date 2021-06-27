SPALDING — Nearly two centuries after missionary Henry Spalding shipped an array of Nez Perce items thousands of miles away from the tribe’s homeland, the historic collection of artifacts has been appropriately renamed and placed on display at the same site where it was originally acquired, for generations of Nimiipuu to view.
Formerly known as the Spalding-Allen Collection, the 21 colorful pieces of clothing and other materials made by Nez Perce men and women were officially renamed as “Wetxuuwiitin,” a Nimiipuu word meaning “returned home after a period of captivity.”
The renaming ceremony on Saturday was the final act of reconnecting the pieces with the tribe, who reacquired the artifacts from the Ohio History Connection in 1996 after some difficulty. The collection, which includes moccasins and shirts intricately decorated with quills, beads and shells, is on display at a new exhibit at the Nez Perce National Historical Park Visitor Center in Spalding.
“The renaming of this collection is a step to reclaiming ownership of one of the most significant ethnographic collections in existence,” Nakia Williamson-Cloud, director of the tribe’s cultural resources program, said. “More importantly, renaming helps us in rejecting colonialism and its impacts on our way of life.”
Looking back on the artifacts, he said the collection is a snapshot of the tribe’s enduring values, passed down from generation to generation.
“Like any group of people, we’re not suspended in time,” Williamson-Cloud said. “There’s been a lot of changes to our culture, because there’s been a lot of changes to the land. We’ve had to adapt.”
Stacia Morfin, owner of the business Nez Perce Tourism, hopes the artifacts provide nontribal members with a cultural understanding of the tribe’s knowledge, wisdom and spiritual strength accumulated over thousands of years.
“We hope our young people can become experts in these things, whether it’s basket weaving, hide work or quill work,” Morfin said. “It’s really important for them to hang on to this material culture. By looking at the collection, they can be inspired to continue making these things.”
The collection’s renaming provides an opportunity to honor the tribe’s ancestors and heal animosities stemming from the colonization of the tribe’s land and its way of life, she said. At the ceremony, a blend of community members, both tribal and nontribal, were present in the audience.
“We’re decolonizing the journey it took through the collection world by bringing it home and renaming it in Nez Perce language,” Morfin said. “Our people fought so hard for us to be able to practice our own ways of life. There’s a healing that’s happening.”
She said she hopes the artifacts’ reacquisition and subsequent renaming serves as a call to action to bring other authentic Nez Perce artifacts home. They may be in an archive, a closet or in someone’s personal collection.
“We want them back, because this is where they belong,” Morfin said. “Those things might not mean anything to others, but when we look at them, it tells us a story and it has it has a spirit that is calling to come home.”
According to Williamson-Cloud, there’s a broad effort to identify Nimiipuu artifacts and bring them back. Now, tribal artists make sure to include an identifying name on their work.
“Every week, we have people contacting us, and they say, ‘My grandfather collected these items, and we want to give them back to the tribe,’ ” Williamson-Cloud said. “That’s the ideal situation, but sometimes, there’s a certain monetary aspect bestowed. These items are priceless.”
Ann McCormack, project coordinator, said many younger folks in the community don’t know the story behind the collection’s acquisition. She hopes to change that by including the collection’s history in curriculum and implementing workshops to teach the next generation of its importance.
“Part of the healing process is giving it a new name,” McCormack said. “I think people want to be a part of helping right this wrong.”
