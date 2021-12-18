Looking back, I realize it was probably the lack of caffeine in my system that caused me to take such reckless action that landed me in a snowbank.
At the time, however, it seemed like a proactive way to try to beat the elements. In the end, the elements beat me.
It all started last Tuesday when my 90-pound teacup German shepherd, Zeus, woke me up about 2:30 a.m. Something was wrong and in a moment I realized that the power was off.
No biggie, I thought to myself, rolling back over in bed. This happens sometimes but the power company guys usually get the electricity flowing again within a couple of hours.
A couple of hours later the electricity was not flowing again and it was time to get up and make myself a cup of hot coffee. Although, without power and without alternative energy sources (like a camp stove) I was stuck.
Well, I thought, maybe I can make it a little while without coffee. After all, whenever I have had to have my blood drawn or a colonoscopy I have had to fast from coffee at least until after the procedure. Which is why I scheduled blood draws or colonoscopies only once every few decades.
By this time the house was getting cold. I could see out the window that the heavy wet snows from the day before had broken off several tree branches and, from what I learned later, that is what caused the massive power outage throughout the Camas Prairie, east to Elk City and along the Clearwater River valley. Nearly 6,000 customers were without electricity and some of those customers didn’t get their power fully restored until Thursday.
The longer I sat in the cold with nothing to do, the more antsy I became. I tried to play the piano but my fingers were too cold. I had fruit juice in the refrigerator (not that it needed to be there since the kitchen was cold anyway) but fruit juice is not an acceptable substitute for coffee.
Finally, around noon the city snowplow came by and shoveled out a path along my street. It was the first sign of life I’d seen all morning and a rush of ambition poured through my icy veins. I decided to back my car out of the garage just to see if I could make it and maybe drive around town to assess the damage.
I revved up the engine, put on the gas, barreled out of the garage and down the driveway and ran smack into a huge berm of snow blocking the street.
Well, why didn’t I think of that? I asked myself. Could it be that I couldn’t see the berm because white on white isn’t all that distinguishable? Or could it have been my caffeine-starved brain that made me take a foolish risk without first checking out all the circumstances?
I spent the rest of the afternoon shoveling my car out of the snowbank and muttering to myself that this is the very reason old people from the Camas Prairie move to Lewiston. By the time I finally got the car back into the garage the lights were back on but I wasn’t in the mood for coffee. Instead, I had bourbon.
