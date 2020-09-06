One of the top bullfighters in the country has been dreaming about coming home to perform at the Lewiston Roundup for years.
Clay Heger was looking forward to outwitting ornery bulls, hearing the roar of the crowd and seeing his lifelong friends and family in the grandstands. But that was before a global pandemic busted out of the chute and stomped on his 2020 Lewiston Roundup plans.
Heger, a 33-year-old Asotin County native, said his hometown rodeo debut will have to wait another year, and although he’s disappointed, he understands why the board of directors made the call earlier this summer.
“When I heard the news, it was kind of a kick in the gut,” he said. “I know it was a hard decision to make, but I think it was the right thing to do to keep everyone safe. I hope everyone can see it was done in their best interest. Next year, I’ll finally be at the Roundup, and that’s what I’m looking forward to now.”
Under normal conditions, the rodeo action would be in full swing this week, and downtown Lewiston would be packed for a big parade on Saturday.
But there’s nothing normal about 2020.
Willie Deibel, president of the Lewiston Roundup Association, said the rodeo has only been called off twice during the past 86 years. The last time it didn’t take place was in 1942, because of World War II.
“This was a very hard decision, and the board had varying feelings towards proceeding or canceling the event,” Deibel said. “On one hand, we felt the community needed a celebration and wanted a reason to come together, but on the other hand, we struggled with the role we would play putting our community further at risk for spreading the disease.”
With so many rodeos and fairs canceled this summer, the board anticipated a higher influx of attendees from all areas of the country. Although the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Associations have set health and safety protocols, it’s difficult to control what happens outside the arena, Deibel said.
After consulting with community partners and health officials, the board held out hope that things would change, but the virus kept spreading. They opted to pull the plug in mid-July.
“Overall, we have received very positive feedback from the community,” Deibel said. “Many of our supporters are disappointed, some are frustrated, but for the most part they understand and want to support us going forward into 2021. We knew there would be those who disagree with our decision, and we respected those opinions, but we also had to make a business decision for the health and future of the Roundup organization in general.”
Roundup Director Rollie Thomason believes the rodeo, which is the oldest professional sport in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, will rebound from the coronavirus, along with the nation.
“America came back from 9-11, and we’ll get through this,” Thomason said. “It stinks to not be able to put the Roundup on for our community this year, but you do have to be careful with the health of people. The hard part for me is you can listen to 100 doctors on television and get 100 different answers. What I do know is we will come back bigger and better. It just stinks that we have to wait 365 days to prove it.”
Deibel said the delay has allowed the board some additional planning time for the 2021 events. All of the “contract acts,” such as the announcer, bullfighters and popular rodeo clown JJ Harrison, are slated to return.
“We were coming off a great anniversary year in 2019 celebrating our 85th year, and we were excited to grow off that accomplishment,” Deibel said. “It’s been a few years since we’ve had a true specialty act at the rodeo, and we’ve been working hard to make that happen. The board is just looking forward to getting back to doing what it does best, putting on a top PRCA rodeo in the nation, supporting our community through events like Tough Enough To Wear Pink and Chicks and Chaps, and celebrating our community with a grand parade downtown.”
A recent highlight during this unusual season was hosting the annual barrel races at the Lewiston Roundup grounds, the board president said. With few spectators in the stands, there was plenty of room for social distancing, and the races drew “an overwhelming number of entries,” compared to past years.
“It was fantastic, and they were appreciative we went forward with the event. Work at the grounds hasn’t stopped as we operate year-round and are making plans for more equine-related events that can utilize our facility.”
The absence of rodeo action this coming week will be especially tough for folks who wait all year to see familiar faces and soak up the unique Roundup atmosphere and camaraderie. The cancelation has “left a little hole in all of us,” Deibel said.
Normally, the board would be having weekly meetings and work parties, all with the end goal of showcasing a year’s worth of planning during the week after Labor Day.
“When we canceled, prior to issuing our formal announcement, the board members took time to contact each of our rodeo partners,” Deibel said. “These contractors, sponsors, important supporters, and more, are family, and the hardest part is having to wait a year to see some of your family again. These are relationships that have grown from the commitment of making sure the Lewiston Roundup is the best it can be each year, and they felt the same sadness that we all felt, but can’t wait until we can get together again.”
