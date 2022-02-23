After a significant drop in 2020, the Palouse’s water pumping numbers returned to normal in 2021, the Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee reports.
Water pumping in 2021 increased 11% from 2020. This includes data from Pullman, Moscow, Washington State University and the University of Idaho. The area pumped a total of 2.43 billion gallons last year.
PBAC attributes this to increased activities in the communities and universities, additional population growth, and a drier spring and summer. Summer irrigation consumes nearly half of the total water usage.
Pullman accounted for the largest amount of water usage in 2021 at 41%. Moscow accounted for 33%, followed by WSU (18%) and UI (5%). The final 3% was used by Palouse.
WSU experienced the biggest increase in water pumping from 2020, a year during which many students were not on campus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Paul Kimmell, PBAC’s Latah County representative, said in addition to population growth, the increase at WSU and in Pullman may also be a result of water leaks that have since been fixed.
Kimmell said officials with the city of Pullman are looking at implementing an advanced water meter system that will allow it to detect leaks more quickly.
Kimmell said 2021 is comparable to several pre-pandemic years on the Palouse, so even though the increase seems significant, “we’re still within our pumping targets,” he said.
Despite population growth, water conservation efforts have slowed the rate of water usage in the past 30 years. During that time, water pumping has decreased a total of 11.4%. The aquifer is now declining at about seven-tenths of a foot annually, Kimmell said.
“We’re still in a decline, but it has certainly slowed,” he said.
PBAC has set a goal to stabilize this decline by 2025 and is currently working on establishing an alternative water source in addition to promoting conservation efforts.
According to a PBAC survey sent out to the public, the majority of respondents said water conservation is important to them, but only 35% are actively participating in water conservation programs like low-flow toilet rebates.
Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.