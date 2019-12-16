She jokingly referred to herself as “the original Cookie Monster,” but those she works with at the Salvation Army in Lewiston call Nell Christenson “the angel of our Christmas Angels program.”
Christenson, 78, begins baking cookies and mini quick breads around the first of October in order to have about 2,500 servings of the confections ready for the annual Valley Toy Run organized by area motorcyclists.
“Once I start (baking), I just can’t seem to stop,” Christenson said. “As long as God gives me the strength, I will keep baking for him and Salvation Army.”
Her connection to the Salvation Army began in her childhood when the organization provided gifts to her family, which numbered seven children.
“I especially remember receiving a doll when I was 9, which my mother agreed that I could have as my very own and not have to share with my three sisters,” Christenson said of the doll she still has nearly 70 years after receiving it as a gift from the Salvation Army.
“She is like an angel to our Christmas Angel program because, without her, our outstanding bikers could not be fed,” Mike Johnson, Salvation Army youth director and kitchen coordinator, said. “She is the most caring, loving person that God has ever created. I don’t know what we would do without her.”
The transport of the cookies and quick breads from Christenson’s home to the Salvation Army now requires the use of the Salvation Army’s 15-person youth bus. When the cookies are set out for the event, which this year was Saturday, they cover every inch of five 6-foot long tables, Johnson said.
She bakes more confections these days than the bikers can eat at the toy run, so the extra cookies are served in the soup kitchen and at youth events, Christenson said.
Each year, the bikers — sometimes more than 200 of them — come to the Salvation Army at 1220 21st St. in Lewiston to deliver toys for the annual giveaway that this year happens Thursday.
Last year, 135 families signed up for the giveaway. This year, 105 families signed up for the program and 30 families were adopted by people in the Lewiston area to help make the holidays a happier experience.
Christenson did not always bake 2,500 cookies. When she started six years ago, she volunteered to bake some extra cookies for the bikers’ run.
“The first time I saw the bikers come to the Salvation Army with the many toys for those less fortunate, I was amazed,” Christenson said. “I can’t be a biker, or purchase a lot of toys, but I can bake and love doing it.”
With each passing year, Christenson baked more and more cookies and quick breads. She learned how to prepare food for large groups of people when she worked at George Fox University in Newberg, Ore., where she worked in the university’s food service office. She and her husband, Miles Christenson, retired in 2007 and moved to Lewiston, she said.
Her husband may have the best job, as he is usually the first taste tester of her confections.
This year’s goodies were baked using 26 different recipes. She prefers a pumpkin cookie with a brown butter frosting, “but there is no such thing as a bad cookie,” Christenson said.
While she has been able to use donated flour and sugar for most of her cookies, she buys all the other ingredients each year.
“This program could not survive without her,” Johnson said. “She is very organized and always has a smile on her face — except if you move her cookies.”
