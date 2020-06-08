The news is weighty, but nature offers respite

There’s a striking contrast between the world we see in the news — especially in this country — and the world right under our noses unaffected by viruses and politics.
That’s the world where Lilly, my weiner dog, and I walk every morning as we try to clear our minds of the upsetting images of the world in the news and to keep from going crazy. Or, at least, that’s my motivation. Lilly doesn’t pay that much attention to the news. She’s more interested in sniffing out mouse holes or rolling in goose doo-doo. Breathing fresh air makes me feel alive. Smelling like manure is what Lilly lives for.
Despite the things that torment the mind (seriously, can you believe that in this country peaceful demonstrators were shooed out of the way by pepper spray and rubber bullets in order to make way for a photo-op? It’s so 1968), the world around us is blooming and green and beautiful in every way. A couple of weeks ago, the blue camas were in full flourish; now they’re replaced by arrowleaf balsamroot and wild parsley and other wildflowers covering the slopes. Fields are green, green, green except for the canola, which are yellow, yellow, yellow — enough to blind you while driving and make you run off the road. I wonder if being blinded by a field of neon yellow canola would be an acceptable defense in a court of law for reckless driving?
And the birds don’t seem to be too bothered about coronavirus or riots. They started singing early in spring and have only increased their chorus since. I don’t know what kinds of birds they are — I’ve never been good at identifying particular species. Why do people have to add stress to everything by insisting on giving it a name when a person can enjoy birdsong whether you know the lyrics or not.
Well, maybe science; there is that.
This morning it looked like the birds had kind of a warning system as Lilly and I walked along the trail. One bird sat on a limb or fence post watching us, and as we passed it called out down the road to let another bird know we were coming. The second bird watched us and warned the birds up ahead, and they tracked us the whole way. It felt like being spied upon, but it gave me a sense of security. If a grizzly bear had jumped out from behind a bush and attacked Lilly and me, the birds would have been witnesses.
On the way home, we saw a snake on the trail sunning itself. I am fascinated by snakes unless they try to bite me. This little snake seemed nonthreatening. He was just working on his tan and let me pet him for a moment before slithering off into the grass to tell his family about the human and the dog he encountered.
Different species living together in peace, aware of each other and knowing there is room enough for us all. No matter what you see on the news, that’s the way the world is intended to be.
