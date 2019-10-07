On the University of Idaho campus stands a charming triangle of trees dubbed the Presidential Grove, but a confounding error exists near the cedar tree.
The first tree in the copse in front of the Administration Building was planted by former U.S. President Teddy Roosevelt in the spring of 1911, followed just six months later by one placed by then-president William Howard Taft. It wasn’t until Vice President Thomas R. Marshall visited the campus in 1917 that the third tree was planted, with each 30 feet from the other and the trees marking the points of a triangle.
But more recently an interesting, and confusing, issue arose around some 108-year-old numbers. A large metal plaque is set at the foot of each tree indicating the type of tree, date it was planted, name of its planter and source of his prestige, i.e. president.
Taft’s plaque is misdated.
He spent a spare 20 minutes in Moscow to both plant a tree and give a short speech on Oct. 7, 1911. But his plaque states the tree was planted Oct. 4, 1911.
A Lewiston Morning Tribune article about the event was published Sunday, Oct. 8, 1911, the day after Taft gave his speech. The date is certain, since coverage of the speech would necessarily have been published in the next morning’s Tribune. And several other historical records, including UI’s student newspaper, the Argonaut, also reported the speech and planting occurred Oct. 7.
But a more contemporary article, published in 1987, cited the mistaken Oct. 4 date as the day Taft put his tree in the ground. Roosevelt’s plaque and the day he spoke in Moscow is never mistaken, with every other article about the Presidential Grove correctly noting his visit on April 10, 1911. The articles also cheekily note that Roosevelt pulled in more of a crowd than Taft. Or, as Keith Petersen wrote in “This Crested Hill, an Illustrated History of the University of Idaho,” the former president “made a bully time” of his visit to campus. Perhaps Taft’s incorrect date was missed because his visit was less enthusiastically received?
“Taft, who lacked Roosevelt’s charisma, drew a crowd only about half as large,” Petersen wrote.
The Tribune also couldn’t resist taking a playful jab at Taft in its coverage of the speech. Taft reportedly added emphasis to the “cow” part of Moscow instead of the colloquial pronunciation of “coh.” The crowd laughed, but Taft resisted pronouncing it how the locals do.
“His good nature captured the crowd,” the Tribune reported.
C.L. Price wrote an article for the Idaho Forester in 1927 about the Presidential Grove and also misstated the date Taft’s tree was planted. Price went into greater detail about the trees’ attributes, as surely a forester is wont to do. But again Roosevelt earns praise with even Taft’s tree sounding more mundane than the “big stick” president’s. The Roosevelt tree, a Colorado blue spruce, is imposing and tall with branches heavy enough to drape to the ground. Price described it as “undoubtedly the best specimen of this tree to be found on the campus.”
“It was five years old when our former president threw the first shovel of earth about its roots,” Price wrote.
Taft’s Port Orford cedar, however, gets a spare three sentences in Price’s article with the only detail that it was also 5 years old but a spare 3 feet tall at the time. Vice President Marshall’s tree also gets more ink than Taft’s, with Price describing Marshall’s red oak as exhibiting “excellent growth” from being planted as a mere seedling in 1917.
Since the Presidential Grove got its name, several more trees have joined the grove with equally eminent names attached, such as Franklin Roosevelt’s wife, Anna Eleanor Roosevelt. But none has an incorrect plaque but Taft’s.
Deciphering how the error occurred more than 100 years ago takes a lot of reading and some guessing. UI Horticulturist David Rauk provided the Tribune with some university publications about the grove. Rauk quickly pulled up the information but couldn’t say for certain why there is a discrepancy in the accounts. An unsourced article that Rauk said was likely written by Richard Naskali, a previous director of the Arboretum, does contain the correct date of Taft’s visit/planting. But the document is undated, and no author is named.
Rauk suggested the error came about when communicating the date of planting to the foundry that forged the bronze plaque.
Charles Zillinger, UI landscape facilities and exteriors director, emailed that he couldn’t say with certainty how the error occurred. There’s no staff old enough to have been around in 1911, of course, making it hard to say why the plaque is wrong. But Zillinger said he didn’t think the administration at the time tried to get ahead of the dedication and forge the bronze before Taft even planted a tree.
“Generally they do a photo-op at the time of planting,” Zillinger said. “But I’ve been unable to find any image of the event in the Library Special Collection Archive.”
So while no one can say definitively, one could hedge their bets that it falls to human error. I’ll go out on a limb and say it was just a simple mistake.
