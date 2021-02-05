The Magnetic Duo is on the case

Samy Owen, of Clarkston, lets her magnet fly toward the water while magnetic fishing with Jaylin Chapman, of Lewiston, on the docks at Hells Gate State Park on Thursday. The two, who call themselves “the Magnetic Duo,” picked up the practice of magnet fishing after watching videos on YouTube. The goal isn’t to catch fish, but instead to catch debris and, if lucky, valuable items. “It gets us out, gets us exercise, and we’re cleaning up the water,” Chapman said.
