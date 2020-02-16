Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
———
PULLMAN — The Palouse People series will present the Lost Apple Project from 7-8 p.m. Thursday, at the Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave., in the Freight Room.
The Palouse People series occurs approximately every two months. Topics that have been covered before range from the 1918 Spanish Flu Epidemic and its impact on Colfax and Pullman to Washington State University’s effort to record stories of students who are members of the military.
“The Palouse People series is an occasional series of talks and events that showcase the people of the Palouse region,” said Kathleen Ryan, of the Pullman Depot Heritage Center.
The mission of the Lost Apple Society is to identify and preserve heritage apple trees and orchards in the Inland Empire.
Led by David Benscoter, the Lost Apple Project has found more than 13 apple varieties that were once thought to be extinct since 2014.
— Victoria Fowler, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday
Syringa Hospital board weighs in on mobile medical care
GRANGEVILLE — Syringa Hospital Board Chairwoman Leta Strauss questioned whether an unused ambulance could possibly be used as a mobile health unit at a recent meeting.
“When I saw we had a surplus ambulance, I had to ask,” Strauss said at the Jan. 28 meeting.
She said the board previously discussed the possibility of providing services to outlying areas in places such as Kooskia, White Bird and Riggins.
“I’m not gung-ho about brick and mortar in the far-reaching areas, but is a mobile unit something we could do?” she asked.
CEO Abner King said though he felt the ambulance was too small for such a venture, there was no hurry in deciding what to do with it.
When questioned about selling the ambulance and setting aside money for the mobile unit, King expressed some concern.
“Is it in our best interest to sell the ambulance when an outlying (quick response unit) may need it?” he questioned.
Strauss agreed.
“There’s time — I just want to explore the mobile idea, and the surplus ambulance made me think of it,” she said. “It’s something to explore. Every idea has barriers.”
Trustee Barbara Essen asked if the idea may be put out to the community.
“Perhaps someone would donate a Winnebago or something such as that,” she said. “Something they would like to be put to good use but are not using themselves.”
“I just don’t want to send the message to the leadership team that we think an ambulance is a clinic,” trustee Jerry Zumalt said.
“No. This is just a discussion, a place to start,” Strauss emphasized.
— Lorie Palmer, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday
Water discoloration noticed at Kamiah
KAMIAH — City of Kamiah residents may have noticed a brownish tint to their water recently. Rest assured, it is no cause for alarm.
“This is the seasonal issue we fight this time of year during spring runoff conditions — which we have been experiencing in early February this year,” stated an alert from the city of Kamiah.
The color is from manganese which is a naturally occurring mineral in the area. There appears to have been a landslide on the South Fork of the Clearwater River recently, which caused this discoloration.
“Manganese is not harmful in the levels we experience, and is not regulated. It is, however, a nuisance,” continued the alert. The easiest thing to do is let your water run a minute or two to allow a little flushing before using it. The discoloration forms when the water sits for a time in the presence of chlorine.
The alert offered the following tips to combat possible staining as a result of the manganese.
Do not use more bleach, which can make matters worse. A mild add like vinegar can help.
For bad stains, use of a stronger product such as CLR can help. Read the directions carefully, as CLR is a very strong chemical.
“We expect the discoloration to clear up soon. But if we continue to have a wet spring it may recur. A little flushing — or a little more usage — goes a long way to preventing the color from building up.”
— Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday