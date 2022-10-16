Close to 65 bowlers were all smiles Saturday morning as they cheered each other on at Lancer Lanes in Clarkston.
Sandy Fromdahl, the Twin Rivers Special Olympics bowling coach, said it’s believed to be the only bowling alley in Washington that offers free sessions to athletes for the weekly practices in October.
“As long as I can remember, they’ve never charged us.”
As she spoke, a bowler proudly proclaimed his two strikes.
“Nice job, man,” Fromdahl said, giving the athlete a high five.
Idaho residents have joined the Washington team in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley this year with hopes of competing in Pullman on Nov. 5 and moving on to the state tournament in the Tri-Cities.
“We’re keeping active and enjoying new folks,” Fromdahl said. “These guys live for the bus trips. For them, going to state is their vacation, and the camaraderie on the bus is phenomenal. But the smells on the bus are sometimes not the best.”
A generous dose of Axe body spray fogged the vehicle on a past journey, and the memory still makes Fromdahl shake her head and laugh.
Rick Claffey, who works at Lancer Lanes, said the bowling opportunity has been offered to Special Olympians for many years. He and co-worker Wendy Wolf help oversee the action on Saturdays.
“This is a great program,” Claffey said. “We really missed it during COVID.”
Draden Jimmy, 26, has been bowling with Twin River Special Olympics for five years, and looks forward to seeing his teammates at Lancer Lanes.
“I love it, you know,” Jimmy said. “It’s amazing.”
Ashley Long, a 29-year-old Lewiston athlete, recently joined the Twin Rivers team, which is “awesome.”
“I got a strike on my first try today,” Long said, grinning with pride. “I even have my own bowling ball and bowling shoes that I bought with my own money.”
Iv Rogers, of Clarkston, enjoys bringing her 14-year-old “bonus” son to the alley to participate. The athletes range in age from 13 to 78.
“I’m so thankful Joe’s got this to do,” Rogers said. “It’s wonderful. He’s grown so much from joining the Special Olympics. It’s empowering and gives them a sense of worth. It’s a blessing that it’s affordable.”
Fundraisers are held throughout the year to help offset costs of the program, Fromdahl said. Community support is an important component of Twin Rivers Special Olympics of Washington, especially when they travel.
After about 40 years of volunteering for the nonprofit organization, Fromdahl, 62, said it’s been rewarding in many ways, especially seeing the athletes’ faces light up when they receive medals. In addition to bowling, she coaches cycling, softball and basketball.
“Special Olympics is my passion in life,” she said. “I have four, not necessarily in order: family, Special Olympics, baking and tie-dye, and today is Special Olympics. They are my family.”
When bowling wraps up, the group will focus on winter sports, such as cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and basketball. The snow sports take place at Anatone, and basketball practices are usually at Fenton Gym in Lewiston.
The pinnacle for winter games is a trip to Wenatchee and Leavenworth for the state competition.
Kathy Robinson of Clarkston coached a bocce ball team that made it to nationals in Florida this past summer.
“They did really well,” Robinson said. “We had 99 people in our delegation that flew to Florida.”
Supporters on the sidelines are parents, friends and others who help with the activities. Some wore sweatshirts with the athletes’ oath: “Let me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.”
Monica Powell, 48, of Lewiston, is a unified partner who bowls with the group. She’s been volunteering with the Special Olympics for seven years.
“This program is fantastic,” Powell said. “It’s so much fun, and you learn a lot about sportsmanship. Everyone cheers each other on. I could knock two pins down, and everyone would still cheer. They all bowl better than I do.”
Misty Bayne, a 65-year-old Clarkston athlete, proved her point by throwing a strike. She was thrilled to see all of the pins fall down and jumped for joy.
“I’m going to Pullman,” Bayne said. “I got a 97 and a 98.”