It was the Saturday before Christmas when Michelle King stumbled across a homeless man sleeping between two back entrances of the furniture store she owns with her husband in downtown Lewiston.
The outside alcove where they keep the business’s garbage bin provided a little respite against the wind and near-freezing temperatures.
Her husband gave him a bottle of water and a blanket, and didn’t call the police. Weak and keeping to himself, he didn’t appear to pose a threat. They never saw him again.
And as those familiar with the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley’s homeless issue know, public properties that offer any semblance of protection from the cold are one of the only resources the area offers for those without shelter.
A couple of months later, King met a woman when she stopped by Lewiston’s Youth Resource Center, where teens can stay overnight when they have no place to go.
Once again, it was bitter cold outside and all the woman was wearing was a short-sleeve shirt, jeans and a scarf. For reasons the woman didn’t share, she had nowhere to stay.
Unable to offer her a bed because she was too old for the center, King, a founder of the center, sent her to a laundromat with quarters.
If the woman ran her scarf in a dryer all night, she would be allowed to stay at the business because she would be a customer.
The man and the woman, according to King and other advocates for the homeless, are among a growing and increasingly visible population of homeless people living in their cars, on the streets and on public lands in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington.
Their plight is driving efforts to establish safe places for them to stay in Lewiston until they can find permanent housing.
———
A 2021 report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development lists north central Idaho’s homeless population at 164, including 106 who had no roofs over their heads. In 2016, the same study found 119 homeless people, with 40 having no shelter, according to backers of Union Gospel Mission’s efforts to establish a Lewiston homeless shelter.
As the numbers rise, the issues associated with the homeless population are becoming more complicated.
Transient individuals are camping on Army Corps of Engineers land and are “particularly concentrated” in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley along the Clearwater and Snake River recreational trails on both sides of the river, according to a statement from the Corps about the homeless issue.
Public restroom and park hours have been reduced.
“We have seen an increase in vandalism, including graffiti, damage to restroom facilities, the landscape and signs, increased accumulation of garbage and personal belongings,” according to the Corps. “This greatly impacts our staff’s time and duties by redirecting time and resources to resolve these issues and keep the areas safe and enjoyable for our visitors.”
City of Clarkston employees are dealing with similar issues in their parks. The town is discontinuing a lease on Feb. 23 with the Corps for Gateway Park near the Interstate Bridge by Taco Time and the town’s northeastern entrance.
The park is closed until further notice while city employees remove improvements such as picnic tables, work that is required by its agreement with the Corps before the land is returned to the Corps.
“(City) officials cited a homeless presence in the park area, and associated needles, debris, human feces, etc., and determined it presented liability issues for the city,” according to the Corps.
———
A federal 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling requires the city to allow homeless individuals to camp on any public property if no low-threshold shelter is available, leaving the city few options, said Kevin Poole, Clarkston’s public works director.
City employees had been removing garbage from Gateway Park on a regular schedule, sometimes needing a garbage truck for the task on Mondays because so much had accumulated over the weekend, Poole said.
The annual cost of maintaining Gateway, which has no bathrooms, was about $15,000 two years ago and now has risen to about $23,000, Poole said.
That number would likely continue to escalate if the city were not giving the park back to the Corps, he said.
Over the last two months, the city closed restrooms in all three city parks that have them — Beachview, Arnold and Foster parks — because of vandalism committed by juveniles and homeless people who were sleeping in them at night, he said.
They won’t be reopened until the spring. That option is available partly because the rules that allow homeless people to stay on public land doesn’t extend to structures, Poole said.
The city will also be upgrading security cameras in its parks instead of planting trees and applying fertilizer, he said.
The Corps’ approach differs. Its employees talk with transients on its properties, reminding them that no one is allowed to camp for more than 14 days in any consecutive 30-day period in a project area.
So someone, for example, who camped for 14 days at Wawawai Landing can’t camp anywhere else on the Lower Granite Dam project area that extends from the dam to upstream from the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley on the Snake and Clearwater rivers.
Corps officials also encourage the public to alert its staff of homeless camps in remote or unusual locations; it’s already aware of ones in obvious places.
“We ask that the public be patient with us as we continue working on deploying the appropriate resources towards helping these individuals find suitable options,” according to the Corps’ statement.
———
Exactly why more homeless individuals are turning up in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley isn’t entirely clear.
But it might be a combination of challenges residents of the area face, as well as weak economies in other parts of the nation, according to King and Lt. David Aycock at Lewiston’s Salvation Army.
The most recent assessment of the working poor by Twin County United Way found that 70 percent of households headed by single moms were one paycheck away from living in their vehicles, King said.
“It’s a very thin line between owning a car and a home and being on the streets,” Aycock said.
With three manufacturers, Lewiston has become known as far away as Florida as a place where people can obtain jobs with living wages, Aycock said.
Frequently the new arrivals do find jobs, but perhaps not places to live, and conceal their homelessness from their work colleagues, he said.
They have left a more expensive place like Seattle and come here because they’ve heard housing is less expensive, then find that while prices are lower, they’re still too high for them to afford, he said.
“For the majority, someone in the family got sick and couldn’t keep working or lost their jobs,” Aycock said. “The majority of them want to get back into a more sustainable, stable situation. I don’t think anyone truly enjoys living in their vehicle with all of their life possessions.”
———
What Corps staff, Poole, King and Aycock have observed is driving efforts to create two separate options for the homeless that would serve different populations.
King is on the board of the LC Valley Adult Resource Center, a group that is going to introduce a 20-bed, temporary overnight shelter later this month at the Salvation Army location at 1220 21st St. in Lewiston in part of a cafeteria.
The center would be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily and be available to men, women and children through the end of March.
At the same time, Union Gospel Mission is pursuing an emergency overnight shelter for men, women and children with a larger capacity.
“We were invited and asked to come to the valley because the need wasn’t being met,” said Phil Altmeyer, executive director of ministries at Union Gospel Mission in Spokane. “Quite frankly a lot of these people have ended up in (Union Gospel Mission shelters) Spokane and Coeur d’Alene.”
That facility is moving forward as the Lewiston City Council moves toward approving an ordinance that would lift a 50-bed limit on homeless shelters.
But the shelter, which would be constructed off of Snake River Avenue, is more than a year away from opening and details such as the number of beds and the square feet are still being determined.
The timelines aren’t the only differences between the two facilities. The LC Valley Adult Resource Center will fill its spaces on a first-come, first-served basis, putting a priority on those whose most recent addresses were Nez Perce or Asotin counties, and will not serve any meals.
“It’s a bed, a toilet and a cup of coffee,” King said.
It would be considered a low-barrier shelter, accepting everyone who doesn’t pose a threat to themselves or others. While drug and alcohol use will be banned at the center, individuals aren’t required to be sober to stay there.
Everyone will sleep in the same area on cots where the lights will be left on all night. Two security staff members trained in how to respond to people experiencing mental health issues will stay awake all night and monitor the room, she said.
In the morning, individuals take all their belongings with them.
“All we are doing is making sure people don’t freeze to death in an outhouse,” said Gabe Iacoboni, president of the board of the LC Valley Adult Resource Center.
———
Eventually, the board of the LC Valley Adult Resource Center would like to move to a permanent location.
That expansion would allow it to provide more spaces as well as limited amenities like showers, laundry facilities and an address they could use on job applications.
The latter is important because the paperwork employers have to submit to the Department of Labor with any new hire requires an address, King said.
In contrast, the help that Union Gospel Mission will provide would be more like a temporary home.
Those who are drug- and alcohol-free would be allowed to stay at the center for days or weeks at a time in the same bed each night and have a place for their belongings. Each family would be assigned a room of their own.
Single men and women would be separated by gender and live in dormitory-style rooms. All of the residents would be expected to be part of a drug-testing program, as well as complete chores and attend chapel services every day.
Structured activities, including three meals a day, would be offered to help residents find housing and overcome any barriers, such as trauma from domestic violence or addiction, that are preventing them from holding jobs.
Union Gospel Mission, Altmeyer noted, has a track record of success in the Spokane-Coeur d’Alene area. In the past five years, more than 200 people annually who have completed the UGM program have entered the workforce after being jobless, he said.
Whatever forms the solutions take, advocates for the homeless want those solutions to be available as quickly as possible.
“Unless we do something, the problem is going to get worse,” Iacoboni said. “It’s not going to organically get better.”
