The highs and lows of Fourth of July

The contrast between what the weather was like last Fourth of July and what’s playing out this weekend couldn’t be more stark.
A year ago, the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley area was sweltering in 101 degree heat, said Todd Carter, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service at Spokane.
Today and Saturday, Lewiston will see temperatures in the low 90s, tapering off Saturday night and Sunday. And on July Fourth, the mercury is forecast to hit a mere 78 degrees, Carter said. The normal high for the holiday is 87 degrees.
“It’s definitely a huge shift (from last year),” Carter said. “We don’t have a heat wave going on, but it’s not going to get overly warm.”
Throughout the region, weather is expected to be warm and pleasant through Saturday. Beginning Saturday evening, the patterns will become more unsettled with increasing chances of thunderstorms, showers and cooler weather by Independence Day.
“For the Lewiston area we’re not thinking heavy rain,” he said. “But farther north, there’s the potential for flash flooding. It’s a pretty widespread event. … We certainly want to tell folks to be ready to shelter with lightning coming through. … Whatever is happening on Saturday, don’t expect that to continue through the weekend. This will catch people by surprise and we just want people to be safe.”
The high in Moscow will be 83 degrees Saturday with a low of 56 degrees. That drops to 72 for a high and 52 for a low Monday.
Similar temperatures will be felt on the Camas Prairie, with a high of 82 and a low of 56 on Saturday, down to 72 and 52 on Monday.
Cooler weather isn’t the only factor people will contend with over the weekend. Although gas prices have fallen a few cents in the past two weeks, in Idaho they’re still nearly $2 a gallon more than they were during the Fourth of July holiday last year, according to AAA Idaho.
Over the weekend, 285,000 Idahoans are preparing for an Independence Day getaway, Matthew Conde of AAA Idaho said in a news release.
“Travel has returned to nearly pre-pandemic levels, and surprisingly, travel by car is projected to be the busiest on record for the holiday weekend, despite much higher pump prices than in recent years,” Conde said. “But whether you’re flying or driving, it’s a safe bet that things could get a little hectic at times.”
A seven-year comparison of fuel prices shows that in 2015, Idahoans were paying $2.48 a gallon for regular gas on July Fourth. In 2021, that cost was up a dollar to $3.50 a gallon.
According to GasBuddy.com, best gas prices in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley on Thursday ranged from $4.84 to $4.99 a gallon. Grangeville prices were in the $5.19 a gallon range and prices ranged from $4.99 to $5.18 a gallon near Moscow.
Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies across Idaho are joining forces to keep roads free from impaired driving, according to a news release from the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office.
Beginning today through July 9, deputies will dedicate patrols to look for drivers under the influence of drugs and alcohol. This is part of a statewide effort involving officers from more than 50 law enforcement agencies.
The primary goal of the law enforcement presence will be to prevent tragedies seen in the past around the Fourth of July holiday.
According to data from the Idaho Transportation Department’s Office of Highway Safety, nearly 40% of all fatal crashes in Idaho involve some sort of driver impairment. Between 2017 and 2021, 453 people were killed in impaired driving crashes in Idaho.
