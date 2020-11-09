The ghost of Halloween candy haunts from beyond the holiday

It’s always a challenge to know how much Halloween candy to buy. This year, what with COVID and all, it was even harder to gauge how many trick-or-treaters would be at the door to collect the goodies — or, as some of us look at it, remove temptation from under our noses.
If I had been serious about removing the temptation of eating my own Halloween candy, however, I wouldn’t have bought so much in the first place.
I don’t ordinarily get a lot of trick-or-treaters on my street. But enough that four or five bags of mini candy bars usually is plenty, along with providing me with a little snack or two.
Actually, two bags of candy would probably suffice for the trick-or-treaters. The extra two bags don’t usually make it to Halloween.
This year, despite urging my trick-or-treaters to take an extra two or three treats and even offering some to their parents, I still had a bag and a half left over. Since I’d already splurged on candy before the holiday, I decided the only sensible thing to do after Halloween was to get rid of it.
I hid it in the freezer. Out of sight out of mind. If the candy’s not there within reach, you’d forget about it — right?
Wrong. I kept sneaking a couple of pieces of candy out of the freezer every day, pathetically sneaking around as if I had to hide it from somebody, like my mother, who passed on years ago. The only other living souls in my house are a weiner dog and three cats. And they don’t care how much candy I eat.
Since the freezer trick obviously wasn’t working, I decided to donate my candy to somebody in need, like the police, or the food bank or the senior citizens center.
That was my intention, but I never got around to it. In the meantime my daily candy consumption continued.
I tried to give it away to the kid next door, who was eager to receive it. Except his mother intercepted the handoff and made him go back in the house while she scolded me for promoting her son’s already advanced tooth decay.
Finally, after a couple of days of moral struggle, I took the whole kit and kaboodle and dumped it in the garbage can.
That night, I kept thinking about it. Should I sneak out there in my slippers and jammies and dig down in the trash to retrieve the candy before the garbage man came by to pick it up the next morning?
I looked outside. It was raining. God’s way of telling me to get hold of myself, go back to bed and for cryin’ out loud, try to act like an adult with a morsel of self-respect.
