The final blow

Cody Carneal, 13, of Lewiston, delivers the final swing to crack open a pinata at the LC Valley Kids Play Dates End of Summer Bash at Airport Park on Friday in Lewiston. The event consisted of games, such as pass the parcel, a scavenger hunt and pin the horn on the unicorn. The 436-member group, which plans play dates via their Facebook page, will be continuing play dates into the winter months and begin using the Lewiston Community Center.
