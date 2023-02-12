The median sales price of an Ada County home has dipped below $500,000 for the first time in a year and a half.

For the past few years, home prices in the Treasure Valley soared higher and higher, pushing locals and first-time buyers out of the market. Boise made national headlines as a so-called “boom town,” alongside metros like Austin and Phoenix, for its real estate market that overheated following the start of the pandemic.

