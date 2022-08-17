GRANGEVILLE — The Idaho County Fair and the county’s 4-H program have been central to Brad and Char Arnzen nearly their whole lives.
This year, the Grangeville couple will serve as the fair grand marshals. Events kick off today and continue through the weekend.
Brad, 63, was raised in Greencreek and Char, 62, grew up in Cottonwood. They met in high school, dated and a couple of years after graduation got married.
But their involvement in the fair began long before that.
“I grew up in a huge family — I have 11 siblings — and we lost our parents when they were young,” Brad said. “So we had to work on the farm and didn’t have anything special. We had jobs on the farm and when I was young we thought it was great.”
He raised 4-H livestock and being involved in the fair was a high point when he was young.
Char grew up in the town of Cottonwood but still had a simple, rural childhood.
“I look back on it and I wouldn’t have wanted anything different,” she said. “I wish my grandkids now were able to experience the childhood I had. It was just very different back then — a lot more family-oriented.”
She also participated in 4-H as a youngster but it wasn’t until the couple began having children of their own that the family plunged full-force into the 4-H experience.
While their three children started their 4-H adventures, Brad and Char became leaders of the Fenn Livestock Club — an organization that had about 70 members at the time.
Brad also served six years on the county fair board and worked on the livestock sales committee for 20 years. Char was the clerk of that sale for more than a decade.
4-H “gives those kids a chance to have a positive experience along with their parents,” Brad said. “You don’t find any 4-H kids, after they’re grown, saying they wish they wouldn’t have taken 4-H.”
Char said she believes the reason 4-H is such a popular program in Idaho County, “is because it is a rural area and there isn’t a lot for kids to do. And the 4-H program is so well run, it’s kind of an attraction for the kids.
“And those kids stand out — just in their speaking abilities and how they carry themselves.”
Brad also worked for many years for Avista and served as the secretary for the Border Days committee. Char raised their children and became a registered nurse, working for St. Mary’s Health and Gem Endoscopy in Lewiston. Both are now retired.
Although they have participated in the fair for so long, the Arnzens say, other than many improvements to the buildings on the fairgrounds, the fair itself hasn’t changed much over the years. Both praised Idaho County Extension officers Jim Church and Susie Heckman for their management of the program.
This year, the couple will officiate at the ribbon-cutting ceremony that opens the festivities this morning and on Saturday, ride in the fair parade with their five grandchildren.
They also hope to attend as many of the activities as possible.
“When you see these kids, especially the younger kids, when they start with a small project and by the end they’ve got this big project and they’re really excited about it, that’s what I like,” Char said.
Brad added: “We like the livestock part of it. And the sense of community. A lot of those people, you only see once a year. And I really enjoy that part.”
Events get underway today with the ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:30 a.m., followed by 4-H dog, rabbit and poultry shows. Open class and 4-H judging will be held in the afternoon and the exhibit halls will be closed. At 1:30 p.m. is a pigtail contest and the 4-H fashion show begins at 7 p.m.
Thursday begins with 4-H and FFA fitting and showing contests, a dog agility demonstration at Cottonwood City Park at 5 p.m. and the two-minute talent show at 7 p.m.
On Friday, 4-H and FFA quality livestock contests will start at 8:30 a.m. Crowning of the 2023 fair royalty will begin at 6:30 p.m. followed by entertainment by the B Sides.
Saturday’s activities include the fair parade at 10 a.m.; 4-H awards at noon; the Idaho/Lewis County Cattlemen’s beef barbecue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the 4-H market livestock sale at 1 p.m.