ASOTIN — The 80th Asotin County Fair and Hells Canyon Rodeo returned with gusto this weekend, delighting visitors and participants.
From rodeo events to new entertainment acts, the fair board led by President Peggy Hansford worked hard to make it fun for the whole family. The only thing missing is the downtown carnival; the company that usually brings the rides to Asotin was already booked for another gig.
After two years of pandemic rules and a cancellation in 2020, folks seemed happy to be back at the fairgrounds celebrating “Country Roots and Cowboy Boots.”
“The fair and rodeo boards have been busy throughout the year getting ready for this year’s events,” said Shan Bonson, fair board member. “The Hells Canyon Rodeo board worked hard to bring back the rodeo, which has been on a two-year hiatus.”
On Saturday, the Cowboy Breakfast was a big draw, along with the fair parade on Second Street. The sidewalks were lined with people of all ages, cheering the entries and grand marshal Zana Witters. Later in the day, the community generously supported youngsters selling livestock in the sale ring.
Many people have been touring the exhibit halls, where spring flowers, photography, sewing projects and other talents are showcased. The nearby barns offered plenty of action with kids taking care of the animals they raised for the fair.
The 2022 royalty ambassador is Grace Yoder, 21, of Lewiston. She previously held the title of Asotin County Fair queen in 2020, when the fair was sidelined.
“We asked her to come back, so she could fulfill her reign,” Bonson said. “She said she was honored to do it.”
The Asotin County Fair and Hells Canyon Rodeo mark the beginning of fair season across the state of Washington. The events, which are always held on the last full weekend of April, are heralded as the first fair of the year.
Fair board members said they sensed the 2022 roster of activities would be special as early as Friday, when people began showing up early. Campers were already parked near the Courthouse Annex, and the fairgrounds were buzzing with activity.
“We already have a lot of traffic coming through the gates,” Bonson said. “I want to thank our sponsors, volunteers and community. Without them, this event wouldn’t happen.”
At 12:30 p.m. today, the kids rodeo kicks off at the arena. Goat tying, calf riding and mutton busting are on tap, along with steer riding and barrel racing. It’s also “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” day at the fairgrounds.
A complete list of activities and ticket prices are available online at AsotinCountyFairAndRodeo.org. The fair ends at 4 p.m.
Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.