COTTONWOOD — Even with nine years of raising a 4-H pig under her belt, that last interval between the judging contests and the market sale for 17-year-old Whitney Andrews is bittersweet.
“Yeah, I’ll probably cry when it’s over,” Andrews, of Kooskia, said Saturday while gently scratching her pig, Peppa, behind the ears. “I always cry when I sell my pig, because you spend so much time with them. They’re like little dogs.”
Saturday’s 4-H market livestock sale at the Idaho County Fair wrapped up a successful week for many 4-H youngsters whose animal stalls were festooned with contest ribbons they’d won over the past few days. Andrews said she placed first in her class in showmanship and second in the quality judging contest.
Like many who have spent the past several months raising project animals, tracking their development and teaching them basic arena manners, Andrews displayed a well-schooled knowledge of her pig’s characteristics. Four-H, she said, is a good place to learn skills she will be able to use when she graduates from school next spring.
“I think it teaches you a lot about responsibility and, it’s just you learn to care about something other than yourself and be responsible for your animals,” she said.
The money she hoped to earn from the sale of her pig will go to a savings account to help pay for dental assistant’s school after graduation.
Unlike Andrews, Elycia Graham, 17, plans to hold on to her red Angus heifer, Ruby, who was an orphaned calf she raised this year. Ruby will be used for breeding purposes.
This was the first year Graham raised a cow — her first seven years in 4-H she raised market goats. And she was pleased at how easily Ruby adapted to her training.
“She actually surprised me because I hardly halter-trained her and she pretty much taught herself everything,” Graham said.
Ruby won the grand champion award in quality judging and a blue ribbon in fitting and showing.
One of the striking lessons of this year’s fair, Graham said, came about after she broke her arm in a canoeing accident on the Salmon River in July. Because her arm is now in a sling, she had to rely on help from friends to show Ruby in the judging contests and other tasks. But she also was able to assist younger 4-H members with their projects.
“I think (the fair) was much better having help from others and helping others at the same time,” Graham said. “I’ve gained leadership skills (through 4-H) and been more helpful to others when they ask for help.”
The fair was lucrative for the many food vendors stretched out along the midway in front of the livestock barns. Donna Konen of Clarkston, who helps sell kettle corn, footlong hot dogs and potato curly fries, ribbons and tornadoes, said she and her workmates were kept busy feeding the fair crowd.
“We come up every year and I enjoy seeing the kids out playing and having fun and eating all the goodies here,” Konen said.
Saturday’s finale also was topped off with the annual Idaho-Lewis County Cattlemen’s beef barbecue. A small crew of cooks was huddled around a barbecue pit preparing 175 pounds of ball tip beef along with various side dishes for the crowd.
“It’s a little more than last year,” said Brandy McElroy, one of the cooks. “But we figured we’re going to have more farmers this year because they’re not harvesting.”
The money raised from the barbecue goes to support the cattlemen’s scholarship fund for area high school seniors and to promote local 4-H groups, she said.
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.