I was feeling ambivalent about letting my hair grow out to its natural gray color when my 14-year-old granddaughter, Julia May, sought to reassure me:
“It looks good, Grandma,” Julia said. “It matches your wrinkles.”
I bought the hair color immediately.
Old age is more a matter of perspective than years lived. How many people do you know who prove the truth of the saying that 80 is the new 60? The distinctions of certain age groups have blurred in these modern times and the admonition to “act your age,” has kind of lost its meaning.
I have a number of friends who are turning 70 this year (I’m not, just FYI). We’ve talked about reaching an age that we used to think was really old, prompted in part by the song, “Old Friends” by Simon and Garfunkel:
“Old friends, old friends
Sat on their park bench like bookends
A newspaper blown through the grass
Falls on the round toes
Of the high shoes of the old friends
“Old friends, winter companions, the old men
Lost in their overcoats, waiting for the sunset
The sounds of the city sifting through trees
Settles like dust on the shoulders of the old friends
“Can you imagine us years from today
Sharing a park bench quietly
How terribly strange to be seventy”
Paul Simon was in his 20s when he wrote those damning lyrics. He’s 80 now. And he must be embarrassed realizing that age 70 is way too young to retire to a park bench.
My granddaughters, Julia May and Erin Kathryn, recently invited me and their grandpa to their school’s Grandparents Day in Southern California. It was a lovely day; lots of kids escorting their grandparents around campus, attending an assembly where grandparents were praised and thanked for their contributions to their grandchildren’s lives and also encouraged to remember the school in their wills.
Later, we visited the girls’ classrooms where the teachers had planned trivia games for grandparents and grandchildren. My favorite was “Name That Tune,” where the teacher played a clip from a song from the 1950s, ’60s or ’70s, and the grandparent/grandchild team had to guess the name of the song and the artist. Out of 18 possible answers, Erin and I got 17 correct (I thought the singer of “Chances Are” was Nat King Cole — it was Johnny Mathis).
In Julia’s class, Grandpa and I got all the questions right except: “What country first tested nuclear weapons in 1964?” I thought it was Russia. It was China.
Nevertheless, the games were fun and it helped grandchildren understand that grandparents, even when their gray hair matches their wrinkles, still have some value besides sitting on a park bench in round-toed shoes.
