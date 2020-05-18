Editor’s Note: This story originally ran in the May 18, 1990, edition of the Lewiston Tribune, marking the 10-year anniversary of the eruption of Mount St. Helens.
By the time volcanic ash began to fall and darkness shrouded eastern Washington and northern Idaho, Harry Truman, the stubborn old man who lived at the base of Mount St. Helens and called himself “part of the mountain,” was dead.
So were 59 other people — buried, burned and smothered within a 232-square-mile tortured landscape that had taken the brunt of a blast said to be 500 times more powerful than the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima.
The eruption of Mount St. Helens, say scientists, was the cataclysmic equivalent of 10 million tons of TNT igniting at once.
News of the tragedy and destruction, however, traveled slowly on that May 18th Sunday in 1980. Some people, living hundreds of miles away, claim they heard and even felt the sound wave as it enveloped the Pacific Northwest. A few probably guessed that the restless volcano the Native Americans called “Fire Mountain” had finally woke from its centuries-long sleep.
But for the most part, people in eastern Washington and northern Idaho yawned their way through the 8:32 a.m. eruption, enjoying a gloriously warm, sun-drenched Sabbath.
Little did they know that, as drum recorders at the University of Washington’s seismic monitoring center at Seattle oscillated like never before and scientists scrambled to quantify the enormity of the event, Mount St. Helens would spend the next three hours ejecting what experts called its “rotten” innards of rock, magma and heavy gray ash.
Then, around noon, the mountain — the same peak in the Cascade Range that explorer William Clark called “perhaps the greatest pinnacle in America” — took aim beyond its immediate location in the “Ring of Fire” that surrounds the Pacific Ocean and began to belch near-white pumice miles into the air.
An ash cloud so thick it blocked out the sun and turned day into night began moving east by northeast with the prevailing winds, first looming overhead like a monstrous springtime thunderhead, then sifting down upon everything in its path, leaving people beneath coping with the gnawing realization that something big, ubiquitous and unknown was covering their world.
At Moscow, street lights flickered on at approximately 4 p.m.; hundreds of people who had been strolling in East City Park enjoying yet another springtime Renaissance Fair were suddenly gathering up their belongings and looking skyward as a dust-like substance, something akin to the rich Palouse farm soil that sometimes blows in from the west, fell upon them.
This was no dust storm, however. There was little wind. And an eerie stretch of blue sky lingered over the mountains toward Troy, Deary and Bovill, then turned crimson as the afternoon waned and grew darker. It was as if the world had turned around so the sun could set in the east.
While the brunt of the ash cloud skirted the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and left a dusting by comparison, nighttime — not just darkness — had arrived some six hours early on the Palouse.
At Pullman, ash was already building in the streets. When people walked, little tufts spouted up from their feet. When they ran, smoke seemed to billow. When cars drove by, great clouds rose and hung like fake fog in a horror movie.
The first face masks were donned about this time, makeshift many of them — scarfs, handkerchiefs and coffee pot filters cupped over faces as people scurried home to turn on televisions and radios in hope of hearing at least a definition of what was happening.
Automobiles began to stall. Air cleaners were no buffer against the fine ash that squeezed into carburetors, down through intake manifolds and invaded the depths of engines. Motorists were stalled along highways. Emergency vehicles and police cars also succumbed. Electric transformers, covered and clogged with ash, began to short circuit. Power outages were reported.
There were warnings to stay indoors, not because danger was necessarily imminent, but because there was no experience from which to draw a declaration that everything was all right. Farmers brought livestock into barns. Dogs and cats that normally slept outside spent the night under roofs.
And still, amid what would be a 12-hour-long ash fall, some people partied. School closures had been announced for the next day. Employees were advised to stay home from work.
And when real nighttime finally came on that May 18th, people invariably took one last look outside before going to bed just to see if Mount St. Helens was still serving notice that some things are beyond human control. Indeed, the ash continued to fall.
The morning after woke like the day of the eruption — blue sky and sunshine. But all else was different in the hardest-hit areas. The earth and everything upon it was gray-white.
Then, around 8 a.m., the wind kicked up. Ash was lifted from the ground and flushed from trees. Newscasts warned of possible health hazards. There was debate on whether to wear water-soaked or dry face masks.
The Lewiston Morning Tribune was one of the few Inland Northwest newspapers to have a picture of the eruption. Ironically, the photograph was taken by a Spokesman-Review photographer who made it back from the volcano to Lewiston, but was unable to get his film to Spokane because transportation through the ash-laden region was at a standstill.
Less than an inch of ash would eventually settle on the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and even less on the Camas Prairie.
But the Moscow Idahonian (now the Moscow-Pullman Daily News) hit the streets that Monday afternoon with a two-word banner headline that shouted “ASH FALLOUT.”
Moscow Mayor Dee Hager went on the radio, her voice cracking with tension as she advised residents to “not panic” and cooperate with disaster plans, even though few or none were yet in place.
The old north-south political disparity in Idaho surfaced when Boise-bound Gov. John V. Evans dragged his feet on requests for disaster relief, wanting first to assess the situation. Eventually, the Idaho National Guard came north in force, using its manpower and equipment to bolster city and county cleanup efforts.
It was found that volcanic ash, while abrasive, was almost chemically inert. Health risks, other than possible lung damage if particles were inhaled constantly, were said to be minimal.
Cleanup revolved around shoveling and washing and hosing the ash aside. When farmers plowed fields, people feasted their eyes on the earthy brown of the overturned soil.
It rained May 22. The air cleared amid the precipitation. And the ash on the ground began to harden as less blew aloft in days to come.
Still, loggers reported into the next year that when trees fell in the woods, crews would stop work for 10 or more minutes so the ash could clear.
In the end, residents of eastern Washington and northern Idaho learned that living on the fringe of a volcano was more a hassle than a hazard. A person must now search to find evidence of the ash fallout on the Palouse.
But it’s there — buried under duff in the forests and years of memories for those who experienced the eruption.
