The coronavirus ‘chess match’ continues

BOISE — A slew of new bills and the latest moves in the coronavirus “chess match” highlighted the action at the Idaho Legislature on Wednesday.
Here are some details from a busy day:
PAWNS IN MOTION — The Senate killed a resolution terminating the governor’s Stage 2 public health order, but also doubled down on efforts to limit his emergency powers.
Both moves reflect ongoing negotiations with the governor’s office.
The Senate could have taken up Senate Concurrent Resolution (SCR) 103, but chose instead to pull it back to committee. That effectively killed the measure, which would have immediately terminated the individual and business restrictions contained in the statewide Stage 2 order.
Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, noted that Gov. Brad Little rescinded the Stage 2 order during a news conference Tuesday, when the state moved to Stage 3 of its four-phase reopening plan.
“This action has made SCR 103 of no effect,” Vick said.
However, he also suggested Little’s decision to move to Stage 3 came in response to legislative pressure. He likened it to a chess match, where one player responds to another.
Something similar happened last week, he said, when the State Board of Education eased limitations on attendance at school sporting events even as the House was approving legislation lifting the cap entirely.
“Coincidence? I think not,” Vick said. “It’s a chess game.”
Whether the governor or Legislature is currently winning the game is less important than the effect on Idaho citizens, he said.
“While I’m disappointed it’s taken this long to get to this point, I want to thank (the governor) for listening to the Legislature’s concerns and lifting these restrictions on the freedom of the people of Idaho.”
That doesn’t mean the Legislature has given up on efforts to limit the governor’s emergency powers, though.
Shortly before SCR 103 was killed, the Senate State Affairs Committee introduced a revised version of a bill that essentially gives the Legislature veto power over any extreme emergency declaration. (Extreme emergencies include riots, insurrection and terrorist or enemy attacks; the House has a companion bill that focuses on natural disaster declarations.)
The measure indicates an extreme emergency declaration can last a maximum of 60 days — up from the 30 days proposed in the initial version of the bill.
The governor could extend the declaration beyond that time limit, but only for the purposes of maintaining federal funding. All other provisions, including any restrictions on individuals or businesses, would expire unless extended by the Legislature. The Legislature would also have authority to reject or modify the declaration itself, as well as any restrictions or provisions it contains.
The bill also prohibits the governor from using emergency declarations to suspend any state laws or to declare that any Idaho workers are nonessential.
Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, said the legislation places appropriate checks and balances on the governor’s extreme emergency powers.
“This is a reflection of a joint effort by Senate (and House) majority leadership and many members of the House and Senate to address concerns that came up over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.
STATUES STANDING STILL — A bill prohibiting local governments from removing or relocating historical monuments without the Legislature’s approval earned a favorable recommendation from the House State Affairs Committee.
The bill, sponsored by Rep. Doug Okuniewicz, R-Hayden, also requires legislative approval before any schools, streets, bridges, parks or public structures named for historical figures could be renamed.
In response to concerns raised by committee members, Okuniewicz modified the legislation to clarify that it wouldn’t apply in cases where statues or monuments are temporarily moved to accommodate construction or repair work. Legislative approval also wouldn’t be needed to permanently move a monument, as long as it’s relocated to a site “of similar prominence.”
“The Legislature isn’t going to micromanage these processes,” Okuniewicz said. “However, we want a seat at the table if permanent removal is under consideration.”
The Idaho School Boards Association and ACLU of Idaho both testified in opposition to the bill.
Policy and Government Affairs Director Quinn Perry said the school board association “has a long-standing position of opposing legislation that restricts our members from making decisions on behalf of the constituents they represent.”
Similarly, Lauren Bramwell with ACLU of Idaho said the bill “takes away local decision-making authority and creates unnecessary barriers for changes to monuments, (historical) markers, public streets and places.”
“This legislation strips power from the local governments and communities that are directly affected by these monuments and markers,” she said.
As an example of what he’s trying to prevent, Okuniewicz noted that the San Francisco Unified School District recently agreed to remove the names of historical figures — including Abraham Lincoln and George Washington — from at least 42 schools.
“This proposal is intended to provide a buffer against the so-called ‘cancel culture’ in society today,” he said. “It isn’t going to be used to micromanage anything. In the most basic sense, the bill is simply another check in our constitutional system of checks and balances.”
The measure now goes to the full House for further action.
BALLOTS BEING HARVESTED — Legislation sponsored by House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, makes it a felony for anyone to collect absentee or mail-in ballots from other voters for delivery to election officials.
Moyle said the practice, know as ballot harvesting, currently isn’t a problem in Idaho. However, he said it’s an issue in other states, where individuals or organizations may try to “get out the vote” by collecting ballots from people who otherwise might not participate in an election.
Moyle said the practice raises concerns about the integrity of elections, particularly when the party collecting the ballots has an interest in the outcome of an election.
“With some of the stuff we saw in the (2020) national election, I’m concerned we may need to fix Idaho law to make sure we don’t have a problem in the future with ballot harvesting,” he said.
The one-page bill says a person “may not knowingly collect or convey a voter’s voted or unvoted ballot.” It includes exceptions for postal workers and elected officials performing their duties, as well as for family members.
However, a family member couldn’t have more than two ballots in their possession, or it would be a felony.
Although the House State Affairs Committee agreed to introduce the bill, members had concerns about limiting voter access.
For example, if someone is in the hospital, Moyle’s bill would prohibit a friend from bringing them a ballot and delivering it to the elections office.
“I want to make sure if someone doesn’t have family nearby, there’s still a way they can legally vote,” said Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot.
The two-ballot limit for family members also raised concerns. It basically means a husband could deposit his ballot and his wife’s at the elections office, but if he delivered his mother’s as well, he’d be committing a felony.
Moyle worked on the bill with Jason Hancock, the deputy secretary of state in charge of elections. Now that it’s introduced, it can come back to the committee for a public hearing.
TEACHERS BEARING ARMS — School district employees who have enhanced concealed carry permits would be able to carry concealed weapons on school property, if lawmakers approve legislation introduced by Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Iona.
Under current state law, anyone other than a law enforcement officer or retired office needs permission from the local school board to bring a concealed weapon into a school.
Christensen’s bill says school employees don’t need permission from the board, so long as they have an enhanced carry permit. They need to tell the principal that they have such a permit, but not whether they’re actually carrying a firearm.
JUDGES HAVING OPTIONS — Rep. Caroline Troy, R-Genesee, introduced a bill giving judges the option to grant a restricted driver’s license to someone whose license was suspended for nonpayment of child support.
Troy said a constituent came to her about the issue. They’d had their license suspended, but that meant they couldn’t drive to their job and earn the money needed to pay the child support.
“I’m all about rural Idaho, and if you live in my area, you understand a driver’s license is pretty important,” she said. “This bill lets judges consider temporary, restricted licenses, so individuals can make it back and forth to work. They can clarify when the license can and can’t be used.”
Troy carried the same bill during the 2020 legislative session. It passed the House, but stalled in the Senate.
The House Judiciary and Rules Committee agreed to introduce the bill. It also introduced two other Troy bills related to the District Magistrates Commission and the Data Oversight Council.
Spence covers politics for the Tribune. He may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.