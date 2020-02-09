‘The community needs to understand’

Victims of sexual assault have to show courage for an extended period of time and at a number of stages in order to see their case through the criminal justice system, Nez Perce County Deputy Prosecutor April Smith said.
“It might get overwhelming,” Smith said. “Every step of the way they might drop out.”
Victims may decide they do not want the rape to define their life and they may not immediately let law enforcement know about it, Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman said.
“The law recognizes this with no statute of limitations on rape,” Coleman said. “But jurors don’t always recognize this.”
Community awareness and education about what constitutes rape and how trauma affects individual victims are difficult hurdles for local prosecutors to overcome, Coleman said.
However, there are personal hurdles a victim must overcome before law enforcement, the medical community or the prosecutor’s office can get involved.
“When the rape is over, the victim can’t believe it happened to them,” Smith said. “The amount of bravery it takes to report a rape is extraordinary. It is amazing that we are able to prosecute rape cases at all.”
There is also victim shaming, which can come from friends and family of the perpetrator — or of the victim — and from the community, Coleman said.
Deciding to proceed: ‘Coming forward and reporting it is gaining control back’
Smith said there are typically two ways police learn about a rape: A victim shows up at the hospital or at the police department.
A patrol officer gets the basic information from the victim, and then discusses the case with a detective, she said.
The victim needs to go to the hospital within 72 hours to complete a rape kit, which is a four-hour invasive process, Smith said. After 72 hours, it is unlikely any evidence can be obtained.
While the rape kit is being collected, the hospital contacts the YWCA for a support person to be with the victim through the process.
“They need someone on their side,” said Kayla Burke, Idaho Legal Advocate at the YWCA in Lewiston. “We are that person who says I believe you.”
Advocates for the victim also help the victim to begin regaining control of the situation, Burke said.
“We want to make sure they understand they have the choice and power about what happens next,” she said. “The No. 1 thing is to empower them to make their own choices.”
After the rape kit is collected, the victim then gives contact information to the detective, the YWCA and the prosecutor’s office.
The detective may decide to come out to investigate where the rape occurred to collect evidence if it just happened, Lewiston Police Detective Jason Leavitt said.
If the rape was not reported soon after it occurred, the detective may set up a time to visit with the victim, Leavitt said.
“We usually allow the victim time to decompress to collect their thoughts before we have a full-blown interview,” he said.
The case then goes to the prosecutor’s office if police decide there is evidence of a rape, a step that has caused a large amount of the nationwide backlog in testing rape kits. However, local law enforcement agencies are now trained in the Start By Believing program that is designed to improve sexual assault reporting.
The philosophy about how sexual assault cases are handled and prosecuted has changed dramatically since 2016, Coleman said. Prosecutors hope charges being filed in a greater number of sexual assault cases will lead to more victims of rape trusting law enforcement agencies and the prosecutor’s office to handle their cases.
“The ultimate goal is to increase reporting,” Smith said.
“Coming forward and reporting it is gaining control back,” Burke said.
Lewiston Police also allow victims of sexual assault to drive their case.
“This gives them some control back,” Leavitt said. “Victims are very reluctant to proceed; some are not ready to tell us the suspect’s name, then a few days later they will let us know.”
Victims can report the rape to police and decide not to press charges. Sometimes when a victim reports, the police conduct a partial investigation until the victim is ready for a full investigation to proceed, Leavitt said.
“We never tell them you have to make this decision today,” he said. “There are other victims who are ready up front.”
Once a full investigation proceeds, police determine if probable cause exists for an arrest, and they will let the victim know about the arrest.
“I warn victims about social media,” Leavitt said, noting he advises them to stay off or quit it altogether to avoid victim shaming comments or comments supporting the suspect, Leavitt said.
He also advises victims to let him know if anyone attempts to intimidate them.
‘It takes a whole lot of people to support a person through this’
Some victims choose to go through the criminal justice process alone, others with a family member for support and others have an advocate by their side, Leavitt said.
The victim meets with Smith and victim/witness coordinator Joyce Kaufman, may request a protection order and is offered YWCA counseling. The victim then begins the court process, which can take a year or more, Smith said.
“I usually stay involved with the victim throughout the proceedings,” Leavitt said. “It is tough for them. The court part is the toughest part; they have to confront the suspect, and that part is tough for them.”
Victim advocates also stay involved throughout the court process, Burke said.
“It takes a whole lot of people to support a person through this,” Burke said. “It is important to educate the community, because the jury ultimately makes the decision, and if they don’t know what sexual assault is like I feel like they won’t have the empathy for the situation.”
Victims of rape often are seeking validation through the court process, and the process can deliver that, Smith said.
“Rape victims want to be believed this happened to them,” she said.
People respond to trauma differently, and that can negatively affect the prosecution of a sexual assault case, Leavitt said.
“The emotional side that I have seen from victims is hard for juries to understand,” he said. “(Victims) may laugh and giggle due to nervousness and embarrassment, and that leads people to not believe them. Not everyone who is a victim is going to be crying and devastated; some have no emotion. It varies from person to person.”
“The community needs to understand,” Leavitt said. “They need to start by believing the victim and not focus on their emotion; don’t try to fix, just support.”
The prosecutor’s office has a Sexual Assault Response Team with members from its office, local law enforcement agencies, St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Lewiston Independent School District and the YWCA to work on how to prosecute sexual assaults better locally, Coleman said.
Leavitt said he personally believes mandatory minimum sentences for convicted rapists would be a step in the right direction to help fight sexual assault.
“We have mandatory minimums for drug crimes; we don’t have mandatory minimums for sex crimes,” he said. “We as a people need to figure that out, especially when it is crimes against children.”
